There's always something to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock and Discovery+, amongst even more streaming services. However, there are so many choices that it can get a little overwhelming. To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream right now -- including new arrivals, old favorites and titles you may have forgotten to check out when they first premiered.

Girls5eva

Here's something to fill the 30 Rock-sized hole in your heart. Tina Fey is one of many executive producers on this comedy about a one-hit wonder girl group-turned-working mom Dawn (Sara Bareilles), wannabe influencer Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Christian housewife Summer (Busy Philipps) and out and proud Gloria (Paula Pell) who mount their big comeback.

Jupiter's Legacy

The legacy, in this case, is saving the world, with Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels and Matt Lanter as a generation of supers who must turn to the their teenage kids to become the next generation of heroes. The series is based on the comics by the legendary Mark Millar and Frank Quitely.

Legendary, Season 2

The first season of HBO Max's ballroom competition scored 10s, 10s, 10s across the board from us. Now, the whole judges panel is back -- Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Megan Thee Stallion -- with emcee Dashaun Wesley and guest judges like Demi Lovato and Taraji P. Henson to finger clap for more vogueing, dips and body-ody-ody.

Shrill, Final Season

If there's one thing we know about the Aidy Bryant starrer is that it won't go out with a whimper. The third and final season sees Annie moving on from a breakup, finding success at work and grappling with finally, maybe having it all. "It is our best season yet," Bryant tells ET. "It is the juiciest, sauciest, most fun season we have ever done, and I think it is a pretty satisfying ending."

Younger, Final Season

Josh or Charles: it's time to make your choice. The seventh and final season of Younger -- which is moving from TV Land to stream on Paramount+ -- will see Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) finally choose between her publisher boyfriend (Peter Hermann), and bad boy with a heart of gold ex (Nico Tororella). Kelsey (Hilary Duff), meanwhile, is dealing with work stuff at Millennial while Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled. Whatever happens, it's going to be juicy.

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse

Starring Michael B. Jordan. Oh, you needed more information than that? The Jack Ryan universe expands with this action flick starring Jordan as John Clark, an elite Navy SEAL out to avenge the murder of his pregnant wife. Jodie Turner-Smith and Lauren London co-star.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Forget Netflix's new "Play Something" feature -- you'll want to specifically search out this hilarious animated comedy about a dysfunctional family who becomes humanity's last hope in the robot apocalypse. The movie boasts a winning voice cast including Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph and Olivia Colman.

The Big Shot With Bethenny

Bethenny Frankel being back in a testimonial just feels right. In her own Apprentice-esque competition series, Bethenny puts aspiring business moguls through their paces to become her VP of operations. Sure, it's not for The Real Housewives of New York City, but it looks just as dramatic.

The Mosquito Coast

Netflix has Ozarks, Peacock has Yellowstone. Now, Apple TV+ is getting into the game with their own gritty family drama about a father (Justin Theroux) who takes his brood on the run from the U.S. government. Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman co-star in the series, based off the best-selling book by Theroux's uncle, Paul Theroux.

Invincible

If you need a superhero show to fill a The Boys-sized hole in your life, try this animated but just as bloody and badass series, based on the comic by The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman. Steven Yeun voices a 17-year-old whose dad (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful super on the planet. And the voice cast is insane: Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogen and more. Watch the season 1 finale now.

Nomadland

This year's Best Picture winner hails from Best Director winner Chloé Zhao and stars Best Actress winner Frances McDormand as a woman living on the road as a modern-day nomad. If you need any further incentive, Zhao's next movie is Marvel's Eternals.

Big Shot

The Disney+ original series stars John Stamos as a hotheaded men's college basketball coach who is ousted from the NCAA for throwing a chair at a referee. So, he takes a job coaching at an all-girls high school, where he be as much student as he is teacher. Jessalyn Gilsig (Glee) plays his assistant coach, with Yvette Nicole Brown as the school's no-nonsense dean.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Emilio Estevez -- who starred in the 1992 flick about a scrappy peewee hockey team -- returns in this original Disney+ series. But this time around, the Ducks are no underdogs. When a 12-year-old team reject finds himself in need of a new squad, Evan (Brady Noon) and his mom (Lauren Graham) build their own team, with the help of Estevez's Coach Gordon Bombay.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Last we saw Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson (aka the Falcon) and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier), Sam had inherited Captain America's star-spangled shield. The odd couple is back take on new threats, including Daniel Brühl's villainous Zemo and Wyatt Russell's new Captain America. All 6 episodes are now streaming.

Mortal Kombat

To quote the yelling guy in the franchise's techno theme song: "MORTAL KOMBAT!" The iconic video game is returning to the big screen for an R-rated bloodbath featuring all your favorite fighters: Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Kano, Scorpion, Mileena and more. Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin and Hiroyuki Sanada star.

Shadow and Bone

Based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling Grishaverse novels, the Netflix series has everything you want in your next YA fantasy obsession: A badass heroine (Jessie Mei Li's Alina Starkov), plenty of world-building, magical powers and, of course, a love triangle. The cast includes Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman,, Kit Young and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

Stowaway

A space thriller starring Toni Collette, Anna Kendrick and Daniel Dae Kim as the crew of a mission to Mars who must make life-or-death decisions when they discover an unaccounted-for stowaway (Shamier Anderson) aboard the ship. "Those space suits are no joke," Kendrick tells ET of acting in orbit.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me

For the first time since The Jamie Foxx Show went off the air in 2001, Jamie Foxx is returning to the small screen -- all thanks to his daughter, Corinne. Inspired by her own experiences growing up with Jamie as a parent, the sitcom follows a single dad and cosmetics brand owner as he figures out fatherhood when his teen daughter (Kyla-Drew) moves in with him. "Dad Stop Embarrassing me continues to live on every day of my life," Corinne tells ET of working with her dad. "He totally still embarrassed me on set."

Thunder Force

Melissa McCarthy has played a spy, a rowdy bridesmaid and now a full-on superhero in Netflix's comic book-inspired comedy. McCarthy and real-life best friend Octavia Spencer play estranged childhood friends forced back together to protect the world from supervillains. Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff and Jason Bateman play the baddies, the latter of whom is half-man, half-crab. Seriously!

Them

Them is, simply put, a show about "terror in America." The anthology series hails from Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe and the first season is set in the 1950s as a Black family moves to an idyllic but all-white neighborhood. Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Ryan Kwanten and Alison Pill star.

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Four years after Justice League was released in theaters, original helmed Zack Snyder is unveiling his original vision -- the Snyder Cut -- via a four-hour superhero epic that unites Ben Affleck's Batman, Henry Cavill's Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Ray Fisher's Cyborg and Ezra Miller's Flash -- and includes a surprise cameo by Jared Leto's Joker.

Cherry

Spider-Man is all grown up and robbing banks (!) in the Russo brothers' first post-Avengers: Endgame release. Based on Nico Walker's novel of the same name, the drama stars Tom Holland as an Army veteran grappling with PTSD and an opioid addiction, which he funds by turning to a life of crime.

Yes Day

Jennifer Garner is bringing her own family's "Yes Day" tradition into your home with a comedy about two parents (Garner and Edgar Ramírez) who decide to let their kids call the shots for 24 hours. The only rule? No saying "no." Naturally, hijinks ensue, with appearances from Fortune Feimster, Nat Faxon and Tracie Thoms.

Genera+ion

Like Euphoria and We Are Who We Are before it, HBO's Generation takes a deep dive into Gen Z culture that's sure to scandalize certain grown-up viewers. The series hails from father-daughter duo Daniel and Zelda Barnz, with Lena Dunham serving as an executive producer. Justice Smith, Chloe East, Uly Schlesinger and Haley Sanchez front the ensemble cast.

WandaVision

A witch and a synthezoid move to the suburbs, who could have predicted what would happen next? The first of Marvel's big-budget streaming series has seen Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) bopping through the eras of classic sitcoms, having twins, reuniting with long lost brothers and facing evil witches. How will it end? All episodes now streaming.

Coming 2 America

Akeem is back. Thirty years after the original, Coming 2 America returns us to the kingdom of Zamunda, where Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem is preparing to take the throne. When he learns that he fathered a son all those years ago, he must travel back to the Queens to meet the next would-be king (Jermaine Fowler).

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney's latest princess is more lone warrior than classic royal, setting out into dystopian badlands in search of the last magical dragon (Awkwafina's Sisu) that could save her kingdom from an evil plague. Kelly Marie Tran, Gemma Chan, Benedict Wong, Daniel Dae Kim and Sandra Oh round out the all-star voice cast.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Everyone's favorite sponge gets a CGI makeover for the big screen (or whatever size screen you have at home) in an all-new feature film. In Sponge on the Run, SpongeBob and his best friend, Patrick, set out on a rescue mission to save Gary the snail from the Lost City of Atlantic City. Awkwafina joins the Bikini Bottom gang voicing a robot named Otto.

Ginny & Georgia

The series has been called Gilmore Girls by way of Netflix -- because of its young mother-teenage daughter duo and witty banter -- but it's also got a Little Fires Everywhere-esque mystery that will keep viewers bingeing through season one, all of which is streaming now. Once you've finished the finale, make sure to check out ET's spoiler-filled breakdown.

It's a Sin

Queer TV laureate Russell T. Davies -- creator of such series as Queer as Folk and Banana/Cucumber -- returns with a limited series about three twentysomething men (played by Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas and Callum Scott Howells) living, laughing and loving in 1980s London amid the onset of the growing AIDS crisis. "I've been writing this stuff for a very long time and I think HIV and AIDS as a thread in my work has quietly been working its way through," Davies tells ET. "I would have been very disappointed if I hadn't done this."

The Stand

The latest TV adaptation of Stephen King’s sprawling 1978 novel, The Stand tells the epic saga of good versus evil among survivors after a viral plague decimates the world’s population. The complete limited series is now streaming, including an ending that will be new to even fans of the book -- King himself has penned a different coda for the TV adaptation.

Bridgerton

While it’s being liked to Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey, Bridgerton is a true Shondaland original. The ensemble series about high society kicks off as Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the revered and expansive Bridgerton family, makes her debut in London’s marriage market and become the subject of the mysterious Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheet.

The Flight Attendant

If you haven't caught The Flight Attendant yet, it's time to get on board. Kaley Cuoco returns to TV for her first live-action role since The Big Bang Theory in this HBO Max mystery, playing Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up after a night of drunken sex with a handsome stranger (Michiel Huisman), only to find her lover gruesomely murdered in her hotel bed. Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez and T.R. Knight also star.

Star Trek: Discovery

Disco'sthird season picked up after a game-changing cliffhanger, when Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew blasted off 930 years into the future, where the Federation has been depleted following a mysterious apocalyptic event called The Burn. Season 3 also welcomed the franchise’s first transgender and non-binary characters, plus a mysterious ally, Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala), and his furry companion, a cat named Grudge.

Ted Lasso

The comedy stars Jason Sudeikis as a good ol' boy college football coach who heads across the pond to lead an English "football" club. The character was born from a series of promos Sudeikis did as the character covering the Premier League several years ago, but there's just as much heart as there is silly schtick.

Hamilton

The beloved (and 11-time Tony-winning) Broadway musical is finally available to watch at home, offering fans a composite of several productions of the hip-hop founding father saga recorded at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original 2016 cast, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Philippa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs and more.

Friends

Your favorite Central Perk sextet is back on streaming on HBO Max! Catch up with Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross, check in on Ugly Naked Guy, grab a coffee from Gunther and figure out, once and for all, if they were really "on a break" as you enjoy all 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom.

Survivor

Twenty years after its premiere season, Survivor has continued to outwit, outplay and outlast, delivering some of reality TV's most grueling challenges and compelling personalities. Stream every season of the ultimate competition show on Paramount+ now.

