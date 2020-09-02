The Best Movies to Watch on Disney Plus Right Now

Have you spent a day, a week or (what feels like) a year of your ongoing quarantine digging through Disney+ yet?

The Mouse House's streaming service is headlined by content from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that galaxy far, far away, plus the latest from Pixar and Nat Geo, but the Disney vault is full of other titles you may not know are streaming. (Did you know The Sound of Music is on Disney+? It is!)

To save you the trouble, we explored the nooks and crannies of Disney's streaming platform and rounded up its best selections -- from Disney+ original programming to animated classics, superhero and Star Wars movies and so much more -- that you should press play on, pronto.

NEW AND NOTABLE

Mulan

In the United States, the highly anticipated live-action remake of Mulan will be available as a premium access feature to Disney+ subscribers that costs $29.99 (that's on top of your existing subscription, FYI). According to The Verge, that extra fee will go away starting Dec. 4. Watch Mulan here, starting Sept. 4.

Black Is King

From its celebration of the Black experience to its fierce fashion statements to cameos by her three kids, Beyoncé's groundbreaking new visual album Black Is King is a divine experience that simply can't be missed. Watch Black Is King here.

The Lion King

Speaking of Queen Bey: This remake of the animated classic, featuring the voices of Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and more, reigned supreme at the box office in 2019 -- and now you can continue the singalong fun at home. Watch The Lion King here.

Hamilton

Even your 100th viewing of this Broadway musical event isn't enough. Watch (and rewatch) Hamilton here.

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

Lady and the Tramp

The 1955 animated version is on there, too, but give this sweet live-action retelling a chance if you haven't already. Watch Lady and the Tramp here.

Noelle

No, it's not too early to turn on a Christmas movie. Especially one starring Anna Kendrick, Billy Eichner and the legendary Shirley MacLaine. Watch Noelle here.

Togo

You know Balton. Now meet Togo, history's less remembered but just as heroic sled dog whose untold true story is now a movie. Watch Togo here.

MARVEL STUDIOS

Avengers: Endgame

No matter how many times you've seen Endgame, you are still guaranteed goosebumps no less than five different times. (The portals!) Watch Avengers: Endgame here.

Black Panther

Visit Wakanda anytime to remind yourself why this won Marvel its first Academy Awards and ignited a full-on cultural movement. Watch Black Panther here, and watch more of the late Chadwick Boseman's inspiring roles here.

Iron Man

You've seen how his story ends, but when's the last time you returned to the start and watched Tony Stark's first flight as Iron Man? Watch Iron Man here.

Also streaming: The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok

STAR WARS

Star Wars: A New Hope

The Rise of Skywalker (which debuted on Disney+ on May 4) completed the Skywalker Saga, but it began here with a moisture farmer named Luke. Watch Star Wars: A New Hope here.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The franchise's first anthology film -- or Star Wars Story -- is both a top-notch smash-and-grab flick and fix to a long-debated plot hole. Watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story here.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Our favorite from the newest trilogy, and not just because it features a purple-haired Laura Dern spouting space commands. Watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi here.

Also streaming: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

PIXAR

Coco

There's also the accompanying Celebration of the Music From Coco, a live concert event hosted by Eva Longoria and Benjamin Bratt. Watch Coco here.

Toy Story 3

All four films in the franchise -- including the latest, Toy Story 4 -- are streaming, but the third remains the top rewatch. Watch Toy Story 3 here.

WALL-E

One of cinema's greatest love stories just happens to be between a rusty junker and his better half, a sleek probe droid. Watch WALL-E here.

Also streaming:The Good Dinosaur, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Onward, Up

DISNEY ANIMATION

Big Hero 6

A big, cuddly protector is a welcome guest, even if only on screen. Watch Big Hero 6 here.

Moana

Tunes from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and giving back to Mother Earth, all in one epic not-a-princess movie. Watch Moana here.

The Princess and the Frog

Be prepared: This Disney princess film might inspire you to cook a full New Orleans buffet. Watch The Princess and the Frog here.

Also streaming: Frozen, Lilo & Stitch, Tangled, Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopia

CLASSIC ANIMATION

Hercules

This heroic movie has arguably the best soundtrack on this list. Watch Hercules here.

The Little Mermaid

Darling, it's better on Disney+, take it from us. Watch The Little Mermaid here.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Quarantining with seven dwarfs would be...interesting, to say the least. Watch Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs here.

Also streaming: Cinderella, Dumbo, Fantasia, Pinocchio, 101 Dalmatians

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Free Solo

Alex Honnold risks his life to make climbing history -- and it's all caught on camera. If you aren't afraid of heights, you will be. Watch Free Solo here.

Science Fair

Ironically, the part of high school you dreaded most makes for one truly entertaining documentary. Watch Science Fair here.

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron

The director fronts this special that's part looking back on his Best Picture-winning opus, part scientific exploration to the crash site. Watch Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron here.

D.C.O.M.s

The Descendants

Its sequel and threequel are also there for your convenience. Watch The Descendants here.

High School Musical 2

Featuring Zac Efron singing and dancing across a golf course. Watch High School Musical 2 here.

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

All together now: Cetus-Lupeedus! Watch Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century here.

AND EVERYTHING ELSE

Avatar

Watch Avatar here.

Hocus Pocus

Watch Hocus Pocus here.

The Muppets

As far as Muppets content goes, there's also The Great Muppet Caper, Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island and Muppets Most Wanted. Watch The Muppets here.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas here.

The Parent Trap

Choose the Lindsay Lohan version or opt for the original from 1961, which is also available on the streamer. Watch The Parent Trap here.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Watch Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl here.

The Sound of Music

Watch The Sound of Music here.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Watch Who Framed Roger Rabbit here.

10 Things I Hate About You

Watch 10 Things I Hate About You here.

