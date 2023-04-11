The Best National Pet Day Deals at Amazon: Celebrate Your Furry Friends With Savings on Beds, Toys and More
Today, Tuesday, April 11 marks National Pet Day, and there is no better way to celebrate your furry friends and show them some love than with new pet supplies. Right now, Amazon is taking up to 70% off tons of essentials for the pet holiday.
Amazon's sale offers an array of deals on toys, treats, cameras and other pet essentials that are perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds and rabbits (and lots of other pets as well). Whether you're shopping for a new upgraded litter box, a cozy bed for your furry friend or a new toy for your dog, Amazon has a deal for all kinds of pet owners.
Warm weather is already upon us, which means as a pet parent you may be worried about tick and flea season heading our way. Thankfully, Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment is currently part of Amazon's National Pet Day deals to keep your pets safe during the spring and summer months.
Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best deals on the best pet supplies at Amazon to celebrate National Pet Day 2023. Shop our favorites below.
The pet parent who is always on the go can now schedule up to 15 meals for your cats and dogs from anywhere using your smartphone. With a capacity of 6 Liters, your pets can enjoy their favorite meals while you're out of the house.
This waterproof and washable dog bed will keep your fluffy friend comfortable throughout the day — plus, you won't have to worry too much about accidents while you're potty training your pup.
The weather is warming up, which means it's time to make sure your cat is protected from fleas and ticks with Frontline Plus.
Keep your dog and cat's nails from becoming overgrown with the help of this handy Bonve grooming and grinding tool.
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your parrot or lovebird's cage setup for the pet holiday. Consider this 30-inch tall iron birdcage from Vivohome. You can also save 5% on a Vivohome Automatic Bird Feeder when you bundle it with this rolling birdcage.
You can't be the only one to have some fun at the pool this summer. Treat your dogs to this sprinkler pad to keep them cool and entertained for hours this summer.
Keep an eye on your dogs or cats while you're at work with this pet camera. Plus, you can reward them with a treat or two from this same system (which has a 2-way audio setup).
What dog wouldn't love a squeaky squirrel toy (let alone six of them in a fun hide-and-squeak-style puzzle game)?
Take to the trails with your dogs thanks to this leak-proof water dispenser and drinking feeder.
Save some time and effort scooping your cat's litter box by upgrading to this self-cleaning cat litter box. It's even equipped for multiple cats and comes with a litter box mat.
Keep your feline friends hydrated with this quiet flower drinking water fountain.
This super quiet canister filter will keep your fish tank clean and also help regulate the airflow in your aquarium. (But we definitely recommend a bubbler to keep your fish tank water nice and oxygenated.) Multiple sizes of these canister filters are currently on sale.
Thanks to this dog paw clean, you can let your pups play in your yard or the dog park without worrying about how you're going to clean up your floors afterward.
Keep your furry friend safe this summer with this dog life jacket.
The perfect Pets Day gift for the dog who loves to travel. Keep your car seats clean and fur-free with this waterproof dog car seat cover from iBuddy.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
