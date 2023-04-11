Today, Tuesday, April 11 marks National Pet Day, and there is no better way to celebrate your furry friends and show them some love than with new pet supplies. Right now, Amazon is taking up to 70% off tons of essentials for the pet holiday.

Amazon's sale offers an array of deals on toys, treats, cameras and other pet essentials that are perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds and rabbits (and lots of other pets as well). Whether you're shopping for a new upgraded litter box, a cozy bed for your furry friend or a new toy for your dog, Amazon has a deal for all kinds of pet owners.

Shop Amazon Pet Day Deals

Warm weather is already upon us, which means as a pet parent you may be worried about tick and flea season heading our way. Thankfully, Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment is currently part of Amazon's National Pet Day deals to keep your pets safe during the spring and summer months.

Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best deals on the best pet supplies at Amazon to celebrate National Pet Day 2023. Shop our favorites below.

WOPET 6L Automatic Pet Feeder Amazon WOPET 6L Automatic Pet Feeder The pet parent who is always on the go can now schedule up to 15 meals for your cats and dogs from anywhere using your smartphone. With a capacity of 6 Liters, your pets can enjoy their favorite meals while you're out of the house. $110 $68 Shop Now

Wrought Iron Birdcage with Rolling Stand Amazon Wrought Iron Birdcage with Rolling Stand Now is the perfect time to upgrade your parrot or lovebird's cage setup for the pet holiday. Consider this 30-inch tall iron birdcage from Vivohome. You can also save 5% on a Vivohome Automatic Bird Feeder when you bundle it with this rolling birdcage. $100 $65 Shop Now

Dog Pool Sprinkler Pad Amazon Dog Pool Sprinkler Pad You can't be the only one to have some fun at the pool this summer. Treat your dogs to this sprinkler pad to keep them cool and entertained for hours this summer. $28 $18 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Amosijoy Fish Tank Canister Filter Amazon Amosijoy Fish Tank Canister Filter This super quiet canister filter will keep your fish tank clean and also help regulate the airflow in your aquarium. (But we definitely recommend a bubbler to keep your fish tank water nice and oxygenated.) Multiple sizes of these canister filters are currently on sale. $80 $64 Shop Now

Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Thanks to this dog paw clean, you can let your pups play in your yard or the dog park without worrying about how you're going to clean up your floors afterward. $40 $32 WITH COUPON Shop Now

