Thor: Love and Thunder

Celebrate Disney+ Day with Thor this year. When Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) begins, well, butchering gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) team up to stop him. Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon Studios

More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy premiered, fans are getting a prequel. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. This long-awaited fantasy series is now streaming on Prime Video.

Wedding Season

LUKE VARLEY/DISNEY+

Nope, not the Netflix movie that dropped last month.

When Stefan objects in the middle of Katie's wedding, he expects a whirlwind romance to follow. Instead, eight people wind up dead, and Stefan finds himself in the center of a murder investigation. Hulu's genre-bending whodunnit series is out now on Hulu.

Ink Master

Paramount+

Tattoo artists from across the country compete in technical and creative challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked Magazine. This season, competitors from years past return to the show to compete for the title of "Ink Master."

This unique reality competition series is back for Season 14, now exclusively on Paramount+.

The Good Fight

ELIZABETH FISHER/PARAMOUNT+

The first scripted original series for CBS All Access — now known as Paramount+ — is coming to a close after six seasons. A spinoff and standalone sequel to The Good Wife, the dramedy follows a prominent lawyer (played by Christine Baranski) struggling to piece her career back together in the wake of a financial scam that ruined her family's reputation. The Good Fight Season 6 is now streaming on Paramount+.

Nope (now available to rent on Prime Video)

Universal Pictures

Starring Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya, The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, beloved actress Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea, Nope follows ​​two siblings struggling to run their family’s horse ranch in Southern California. When the pair discover something unbelievable lurking just above their land, a potentially rewarding — and deadly — opportunity presents itself. Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira also makes an appearance in the extraterrestrial horror film, now available to rent for $20 on Amazon.

The Patient

FX

A serial killer holds his therapist hostage until he helps him curb his homicidal urges. Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson star in this thrilling new FX miniseries about a very peculiar doctor-patient relationship. The Patient is now streaming on Hulu.

Samaritan

METRO GOLDWYN MAYER PICTURES / AMAZON STUDIOS

A child discovers that his reclusive next door neighbor is a superhero in hiding. Sylvester Stallone stars alongside Euphoria actor Javon "Wanna" Walton in this gritty new action movie, now streaming on Prime Video.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 3)

Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. New episodes of this beloved animated Star Trek spin-off series are now streaming weekly on Paramount+.

Welcome to Wrexham

FX

Two Hollywood stars are turning Ted Lasso into their reality. Welcome to Wrexham charts It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' journey across the pond to invest millions in rehabilitating the Wrexham Dragons, a struggling Welsh football (AKA soccer) team. New episodes of this heartwarming unscripted series are streaming weekly on Hulu.

House of the Dragon

HBO Max

This long-awaited Game of Thrones spin-off series takes place 200 years before the events of the original series, and follows House Targaryen's bloody reign. Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke star in this Game of Thrones prequel, new episodes streaming weekly on HBO Max.

Making the Cut (Season 3)

JAMES CLARK/PRIME VIDEO

Ready to find out who will be America's next best fashion designer? Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's Making the Cut premiered with two episodes on August 19. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host alongside judges Nicole Richie, Jeremy Scott and a rotating guest judge as 12 designers face off to prove their design skills.

Fans of the fashion design series can also shop the looks created by their favorite competitors at the Making the Cut Amazon Fashion storefront.

Orphan: First Kill

Paramount+

More than 10 years since the twisted horror film Orphan made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in Orphan: First Kill, now playing in select theaters and streaming on Paramount+.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Marvel Studios

Jennifer Walters is a super attorney, and a 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo star in this new Marvel comedy series, now streaming on Disney+.

The Princess

Courtesy of HBO

This HBO Original documentary film takes an intimate look through archival material at the life of Princess Diana, and the society that was obsessed with her. The Princess premiered August 13, 2022, just a few weeks shy of the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death.

A League of Their Own

Anne Marie Fox / Prime Video

At long last, Amazon Prime Video’s series adaptation of the cult classic 1992 film, A League of Their Own has arrived, and according to critics, it doesn’t play around. Set in 1943, A League of Their Own follows a group of female athletes playing for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The series stars Broad City’sAbbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden.



Secret Headquarters

HOPPER STONE/PARAMOUNT PICTURES

After discovering a high-tech secret headquarters for a superhero, Charlie (played by The Adam Project actor Walker Scobell) starts to question what his withdrawn dad (played by Owen Wilson) does for work. This action-packed superhero movie also stars Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, Abby James Witherspoon and Michael Peña.

Never Have I Ever (Season 3)

Courtesy of Netflix

Mindy Kaling's hit teen comedy is back for a third season, and things are only heating up. With the debut of "Daxton" out of the way, Devi is excited to finally be in a relationship. But the high schooler is shocked to learn that first love won't solve all her problems. Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is out now on Netflix.

Prey

20th Century Studios

This Predator prequel takes place 300 years in the past, in the Comanche Nation. Prey follows Naru, a fierce young warrior who hunts to live. When she encounters a predator who lives to hunt, Naru will do whatever it takes to protect her people. Amber Midthunder stars alongside a cast which includes many Native American and First Nation actors. Prey will be the first ever feature-length film to stream with Comanche subtitles. The latest addition to the Predator franchise premieres August 5 on Hulu.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head

Paramount+

Following the success of Beavis and Butt-Head's return in Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe, the boys are back in an all new season of the iconically crass cartoon.

Paper Girls

ANJALI PINTO / AMAZON STUDIOS

Four paper girls accidentally time travel from 1988 to 2019 and find themselves caught in the crossfire between warring groups of time-travelers. To find their way home, the girls need help from the only people they know they can trust: their future selves.

Ali Wong stars in this thrilling new sci-fi series, based on the best-selling graphic novel Paper Girls. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Honor Society

MICHAEL COURTNEY/NICKELODEON/PARAMOUNT+

Honor is in her senior year of high school and focused solely on getting into Harvard. When her guidance counselor suggests another student might be getting recommended for admission over her, Honor enacts a plan to sabotage her competition. Angourie Rice stars opposite Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo in this new romantic comedy, now streaming on Paramount+.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

ANNE MARIE FOX/DISNEY+

What time is it? Summertime! Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is sending the Wildcats to Camp Shallow Lake to enjoy the great outdoors, the taste of freedom and the musical Frozen. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester and more, with guest stars including Corbin Bleu, JoJo Siwa, Jason Earles and Olivia Rodrigo.

Don't Make Me Go

Amazon Studios

After being diagnosed with a terminal illness, a single father drags his teenage daughter on a cross-country road trip with the hope of reuniting her with her estranged mother. This heartwarming film, starring John Cho and Mia Isaac, is now streaming on Prime Video.

Black Bird

Apple TV+

Jimmy Keene, a high school football hero and son of a policeman, is serving a 10 year sentence in a minimum security prison when he's offered a chance to regain his freedom. The price? Enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane, befriend a suspected serial killer and elicit a confession from him before his case is appealed. This eight episode miniseries stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final performances.

The Challenge: USA

LAURA BARISONZI/PARAMOUNT+

The newest spinoff of The Challenge features contestants from The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor. On top of the standard $500,000, this year's prize includes a spot on The Challenge: World Championship, another new series spinoff set to stream on Paramount+. New episodes of The Challenge: USA are now streaming on Paramount+.

Stranger Things

Netflix

Six months after the Battle of Starcourt, the gang is all separated and struggling with starting high school. With everyone looking forward to spring break, a new supernatural threat begins attacking teens in Hawkins. Vol. 2 of Netflix' Stranger Things (AKA the final two episodes of Season 4) hits Netflix on July 1.

Secrets of the Oligarch Wives

Paramount+

This new Paramount+ documentary paints, in stunning detail, a scathing picture of the world of Vladamir Putin, through the wives of his wealthy oligarch allies. Secrets of the Oligarch Wives is now streaming on Paramount+.

Baymax!

Disney

Set in the fantastical city of San Fransokyo, Baymax! follows the beloved inflatable healthcare companion as he attempts to help locals. This heartwarming spinoff series, created by the filmmakers behind the 2014 Oscar-winning feature Big Hero 6, is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios

Following a 47-day exclusive theatrical run, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally available to stream. After casting a forbidden spell, Dr. Stephen Strange must deal with the fallout of opening a portal to the multiverse. Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez star in the latest Marvel movie.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

FOCUS FEATURES

The second film in the Downton Abbey franchise follows members of the Crawley family across the Channel to France after the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) acquires a mysterious piece of property. Back at home, Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) plays host to a film crew. Downton Abbey: A New Era is streaming June 24 on Peacock, alongside all six seasons of Downton Abbey the series and the first Downton Abbey movie.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe

Paramount+

It's been over a decade since this dynamic duo's last on-screen appearance but Beavis and Butt-Head are finally back. In "the dumbest science fiction movie ever made," the boys are recruited to join a team of astronauts, but wind up being left for dead in space after ruining the mission. Mike Judge returns as both Beavis and Butt-Head in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, now streaming on Paramount+.

Loot

Apple TV+

When billionaire Molly Novak is betrayed by her husband, she embarks on a public spiral towards rock bottom. But when Molly discovers she has a charity foundation in her name, she decides to focus on giving back, rather than giving up. Maya Rudolph, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez star in this lighthearted comedy series, streaming June 24 on Apple TV+.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

DANA HAWLEY/AMAZON STUDIOS

Isabel "Belly" Conklin's family spends every summer at her mom's lifelong friend Susannah's beach house. But this summer is different. At sixteen, Belly isn't a kid anymore. And Susannah's handsome teenage sons, Conrad and Jeremiah, have definitely noticed.

From the author of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, this new coming-of-age romance (which has already been renewed for a Season 2) is set to be a must-watch series this summer, now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Jerry & Marge Go Large

JAKE GILES NETTER/PARAMOUNT+

Inspired by real events, Jerry & Marge Go Large tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this whacky new comedy, now streaming on Paramount+.

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Apple TV+

Recent college grad Andrew is living with his parents, feeling aimless and working as a professional party starter for bar and bat mitzvahs. But when he strikes up a friendship with a mom and her autistic daughter, he begins to finally figure out what he wants his future to look like. Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson in this unique dramedy, which brought home the audience award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Cha Cha Real Smooth is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Players

LARA SOLANKI/PARAMOUNT+

From the co-creators of American Vandal, in association with Funny or Die, this mockumentary series follows an esports team dealing with tension between their aging star player and a new wild card rookie. Will ego get in the way of these e-athletes' dreams, or will they finally bring home the championship title? This scathing comedy is now streaming on Paramount+.

The Worst Person in the World

Neon

Nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 2022 Oscars, The Worst Person in the World follows Julie, an indecisive woman trying to navigate her love life and career in Oslo, Norway. Lead actress Renate Reinsve took home the Best Actress award at Cannes for her performance in this dark romantic comedy.

Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios

Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan is living an average teenage life in Jersey City. She loves video games, writing fanfiction, and superheroes -- especially Captain Marvel. She struggles to fit in and copes by crafting a rich fantasy world in her head. But fantasy and reality begin to blur when Kamala gets superpowers of her own. Starring newcomer Iman Vellani, this MCU miniseries is now streaming on Disney+.

Irma Vep

CAROLE BETHUEL/HBO

In this series remake of Olivier Assayas’s 1996 film of the same name, reluctant movie star Mira (played by Alicia Vikander) moves to Paris to play Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film classic Les Vampires. Hoping the role will help her reconnect to her craft, Mira begins to commit to her character in unsettling ways. New episodes of Irma Vep are now streaming weekly on HBO Max.

Fire Island

JEONG PARK/SEARCHLIGHT

This 2022 retelling of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice follows a group of queer best friends as they set out on their annual trip to Fire Island. Joel Kim Booster stars alongside Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora and James Scully in this tender rom-com, now streaming on Hulu.

The Boys (Season 3)

Amazon Studios

In a world where superheroes are treated as gods and behave as villains, the Boys are on a quest to expose the powerful figures' dirty secrets. Season 3 of Prime Video's The Boys sees the return of Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty. New episodes of The Boys are now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfilm

Ewan McGregor reprises his beloved role as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin-turned-Vader for the first time since the 2005 film, Revenge of the Sith, in this new limited series. Obi-Wan Kenobi picks up 10 years after Obi-Wan’s apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader.

Physical (Season 2)

Apple TV+

This dark comedy stars Rose Byrne as an unhappy housewife in the '80s who struggles daily with her inner critic. Her life starts to turn around, however, when she discovers the wonderful world of aerobics. New episodes of Physical are now streaming weekly on Apple TV+.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RICHARD PHIBBS/PARAMOUNT+

In RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, fan-favorite queens from past seasons come back for the chance to be inducted into RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame. This new season features the franchise's first all-winners cast, with past victors making a valiant return to fight for the title of "Queen of All Queens" and a doubled-up cash prize of $200,000. The stakes have never been higher. Season seven of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres May 20 on Paramount+.

Angelyne

Peacock

Peacock’s latest limited series takes a deeper look at an '80s Hollywood icon: the titular Angelyne. Known by locals as the mysterious blonde bombshell from the billboards, Angelyne explores the woman behind the Los Angeles lore. Starring Emmy Rossum, Alex Karpovsky, Lukas Gage, Martin Freeman and more, all five episodes of Angelyne are now available to stream on Peacock.



The Time Traveler's Wife

Macall B. Polay/HBO

Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie and Divergent actor Theo James star in this twisted romantic miniseries based off the best-selling Audrey Niffenegger novel, The Time Traveler's Wife. The series follows a couple whose love story overcomes all, even time travel. New episodes of this limited series are streaming weekly on HBO Max.

I Love That For You

NICOLE WILDER/SHOWTIME

Comedy giants Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon star in this hilarious series, which follows a childhood leukemia survivor as she pursues her dream of becoming a host on a home-shopping channel. The catch? To keep her job, she has to lie about her cancer prognosis. Inspired by true events, new episodes of I Love That For You are airing (and subsequently streaming) weekly on Showtime.

The Lost City

Paramount Pictures

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in this fun and flirty adventure flick. The Lost City follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who, after being kidnapped by a treasure-hunting billionaire (played by Daniel Radcliffe), winds up living out the fantasies from her books opposite her dreamy cover model (Tatum). The Lost City is now streaming on Paramount+.

Conversations With Friends

Enda Bowe/Hulu

The creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Normal People reunite to bring Rooney's debut novel, Conversations With Friends, to the small screen. Set in Dublin, Conversations With Friends follows 21-year-old college student Frances and her former girlfriend and current best friend, Bobbi, as they navigate a complex new relationship with a married couple. Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke star in this new Hulu original series.

The Essex Serpent

Apple TV+

In Victorian England, the newly-widowed Cora (Claire Danes) moves to Essex and becomes obsessed with a local superstition that a mythical serpent haunts the area. While investigating rumors of the "Essex Serpent," Cora strikes up a friendship with the local pastor. But after tragedy continues to plague the town, Cora's new community starts to turn against her. Danes stars opposite Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent, streaming May 13 on Apple TV+.

The Offer

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

This 10-episode miniseries follows legendary Hollywood producer Al Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, The Godfather, for the screen. As The Offer retells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola (who co-wrote the script with Puzo) and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss. Miles Teller stars alongside Dan Fogler, Giovanni Ribisi, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple in The Offer, now streaming on Paramount+.

The Batman

Warner Bros. Pictures

While Matt Reeves’ gothic take on the superhero is still playing in theaters across the country, you can now watch Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz fight crime together in Gotham City from the comfort of your own couch. Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano also star in this epic, action-packed film, now streaming on HBO Max.

Minx

Katrina Marcinowski

Starring Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond, Minx takes us back to the 1970s and follows Joyce, a second-wave feminist who dreams of publishing a radical feminist magazine called The Matriarchy Awakens. When she can't find a traditional publisher, Joyce is forced to team up with Doug, a porn industry mogul and the last person she'd choose to partner up with. Together, the pair set out to rebrand The Matriarchy Awakens as the first erotic magazine for women. New episodes of this raunchy period piece are streaming weekly on HBO Max.

The Kardashians

Hulu

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are back — now on Hulu. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is making their valiant return to reality TV this month with an all new series. It's the Kardashian's as you've never seen them before, pulling the curtain back on a wide range of drama, from Kim and Kanye to Kravis, plus a front row seat to Kylie's second pregnancy. Follow along with the most famous family in Calabasas through the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses and the joys of everyday life.

