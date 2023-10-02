With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max (the upgraded HBO Max), Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes the amount of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to scrolling aimlessly — hoping to land on that perfect piece of content.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, and screen adaptations of classic novels. Marvel fans can strap in for an exciting new season watching the Time Variance Authority battle to keep the multiverse in check on Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Ke Huy Quan.

From the return of everyone's favorite burger-flipping family, The Belchers, to a new season of Max's off-beat pirate series, Our Flag Means Death with Taika Waititi, and a documentary giving viewers an inside look into the life of the sports legend David Beckham, we've got your content covered. Here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week.



Loki (Season 2)

The God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) is back for season 2 of Marvel Studio's Loki. Loki must work with the Time Variance Authority (Owen Wilson and Ke Huy Quan) to save the timeline. Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 5.

Our Flag Means Death (Season 2)

Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death left viewers of the quirky period comedy on a big cliffhanger. Can Bonnet repair his relationship with Blackbeard in season 2? Catch up on season 1, then stream the new season when it premieres on Max on October 5.

Bob's Burgers (Season 14)

Animation Domination returns to Fox with the season premieres of Family Guy, The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers on Sunday, October 1. Fans of the animated series can stream the episodes the next day on Hulu. In the Season 14 premiere of Bob's Burgers, parents Linda and Bob suggest their children start doing chores—which goes over just as well as you could imagine.

Totally Killer

Starring Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, and Randall Park, Totally Killer has time travel, a killer on a rampage and, surprisingly, a lot of laughs. Halloween has always been a weird time for Jamie (Shipka) because her mother (Bowen) witnessed the murder of her closest friends on the holiday back in high school. In a twist of fate, Jamie travels back in time to the '80s and it is up to her to stop these untimely deaths. Stream the movie when it premieres on Prime Video on October 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Beckham (Limited Series)

Whether you call it soccer or football, you know decorated athlete David Beckham, who is arguably the GOAT of the sport. Netflix is releasing a documentary featuring interviews with David himself, fashion mogul Victoria Beckham and those closest to the power couple. See how David Beckham became the legend he is today when the film comes to Netflix on October 4.

The Kardashians (Season 4)

In season 4 of The Kardashians, there seem to be some rifts between the sisters, but momager Kris is going to do everything she can to fix them. Giving us an inside look into one of the world's most famous families, the new season is now streaming on Hulu.

Gen V

Fans of The Boys will not want to miss this new spin-off coming to Prime Video. Gen V centers around Godolkin University, a prestigious college that only allows superheroes to attend. Finally living out on their own, the supes' raging hormones, drinking at college parties and tumultuous relationships make for an explosive school experience. The first episodes are now streaming.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Netflix is dishing out a week of Wes Anderson shorts, starting on September 27 with Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Anderson has also made shorts from three more of Dahl's works, The Swan, The Rat Catcher, and Poison, which are all available to stream now.

Krapopolis

Created by Dan Harmon, whose past works include Community and Rick and Morty, Krapopolis is a new animated show on Fox. Following a developing ancient city filled with gods, goddesses, monsters and humans, these unlikely neighbors will have to work together. Airing on Fox on Sundays, you can stream episodes the next day on Hulu.

Starstruck (Season 3)

After a whirlwind romance with movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel), Jessie (Rose Matafeo) adjusts to the single life while working at her local cinema. However, when the pair reconnect at a wedding reception, will sparks again fly, despite Tom being recently engaged? Episodes are streaming now on Max.

FX's American Horror Story: Delicate

FX's American Horror Story is back for spooky season. This time, the hit anthology show welcomes Kim Kardashian alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in American Horror Story: Delicate. Roberts plays a young woman desperate to become a mother, but believes sinister forces are trying to stop her pursuits. The series airs on FX and streams on Hulu the next day.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Filled with non-stop action and fight scenes, John Wick fans shouldn't miss this three-part event. Part 1 of The Continental, which gives us an up-close look at the hotel for assassins seen in John Wick, is now streaming on Peacock. The two subsequent parts premiere in the coming weeks.

Love is Blind (Season 5)

One of our favorite reality dating shows is back for a fifth season. Singles head back to the pods to find love sight unseen in Netflix's Love is Blind. Based on the season's trailer, we're in for romance, heartbreak and all the drama. The first episodes of season 5 are streaming now.

The Super Models

Through a combination of archive footage and in-depth interviews, Apple TV+ is giving viewers a look into the formidable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington and how these women created positive change for all future models. The quartet's four-part docuseries, The Super Models, is now streaming.

Young Love

Kid Cudi and Issa Rae voice the young millennia parents in this Max Original animated comedy, which gives an honest look into juggling a family, career and social issues. Young Love is now streaming on Max.

Cassandro

Trying to make it big in the world of professional wrestling, Saúl Armendáriz (Gael Garcia Bernal) introduces a new character: Cassandro. Cassandro — or the "Liberace of Luca Libre" — creates a stir by being an openly gay wrestler, changing the world of macho wrestling forever. The movie premiered on Prime Video on September 21.

Kelce

Prime Video — the home of Thursday Night Football — is releasing a documentary on the NFL all-pro center Jason Kelce. The film showcases the road leading up to facing his brother, Travis Kelce, head-to-head in the 2022-2023 Super Bowl. Watch the movie on Prime Video now.

Southern Charm (Season 9)

While Kathryn Dennis won't be returning for season 9 of Southern Charm, the rest of the gang is back. Based on the sneak peeks, Shep and Taylor reconnect while Madison and Austin continue their feud with shouting fights at group dinners. Episodes air on Bravo and stream on Peacock the following day.

The Morning Show (Season 3)

Jon Hamm joins the ultra-talented cast of The Morning Show for season 3. The news network is on the brink of failing and, to make matters worse, a cyber attack puts everyone's secrets in jeopardy. Season 3 will be filled with drama, heart, and award-worthy performances. The first two episodes of season 3 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays.

The Other Black Girl (Season 1)

Brought to you by executive producer and former Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones, The Other Black Girl is based on the best-selling novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris. In the series, editorial assistant Nella (Sinclair Daniel) is delighted when her company hires another black woman, Hazel (Ashleigh Murray). As their friendship blossoms, Nella suspects something sinister is happening at their company and everything around her begins to unravel. Watch the workplace thriller on Hulu now.

The Wheel of Time (Season 2)

Rand believes he destroyed The Dark One in season 1 of The Wheel of Time, but new forces of evil are still troubling the world. How can the friends from Two Rivers continue their fight for good while their magical, life-saving guide is powerless? Find out by watching the second season that's streaming now on Prime Video.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake (Season 1)

Drawing on the success of Cartoon Network's cult favorite Adventure Time, Max is releasing Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake. Fans will remember Fionna and Cake from the Ice King's stories in the original series. See all the characters you know and love by watching the new animated show streaming now on Max.

Spellbound (Season 1A)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch meets Emily in Paris in this latest Hulu original series. Cece Parker Jones (Hailey Romain) moves to Paris to join a prestigious ballet school. But when she opens up a book of spells, she awakens powers she didn't know she had. You can stream the first part of the season on Hulu now.

Power Book IV: Force (Season 2)

Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is taking over the Chicago drug world while seeking vengeance for Liliana's death in season 2 of Power Book IV: Force. How far will Egan go to become the kingpin of the Windy City? Find out by watching season 2 on Starz now.

