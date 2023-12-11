With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes the number of great films and television shows available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to aimless scrolling — hoping to land on that perfect thing to watch.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, and screen adaptations of classic novels. One upcoming movie to look forward to is The Family Plan, starring Mark Wahlberg as a government assassin turned family man whose past catches up with him.

There's plenty more in store to stream during your downtime this week. Some of our favorite (and most dramatic) real housewives are back for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. Chris Rock and Kevin Hart are releasing a behind-the-scenes documentary about their careers. Those in the holiday spirit can watch CMA Country Christmas featuring performances from some of the biggest names in country music, including Lady A, Trisha Yearwood and Zach Williams.

It's time to make your streaming plans: Here are this week's best TV shows and movies to stream.



The Family Plan

Dan (Mark Wahlberg) and his wife (Michelle Monaghan) have three children and an ordinary life — until Dan's enemies from his old life as an assassin come back to take him down. His family, unaware of his past, are now in danger, and he will do all he can to protect them. The movie premieres on Apple TV+ on December 15.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

Some of the most iconic housewives in Bravo history are back for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman reunite in St. Barths, and you know this beautiful getaway will be anything but peaceful. The first three episodes of the season drop to Peacock on December 14.

CMA Country Christmas

Get into the holiday spirit with CMA Country Christmas. Hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, viewers will get to see incredible performances from a variety of country stars, including Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, The War and Treaty, Ashely McBryde and more. The holiday special will air on ABC on December 14 and then stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day on December 15.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Two of the biggest names in comedy, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock, look at where they started and where they are today in this new Netflix documentary. Showcasing early stand-up videos and interviews from other career comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and Tiffany Haddish, fans will get an inside look into their success. Comedy fans will not want to miss this documentary that drops on Netflix on December 12.

Reacher (Season 2)

Learning one of his fellow Army Special Investigators has been murdered, Reacher reunites with his elite group once more in season 2 of Reacher. Based on the best-selling book series, this season is just as action-packed as the last as Reacher uncovers the truth. The new season premieres on Prime Video on December 15.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Monk (Tony Shalhoub) is back to save the day one final time in the new film Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. When Monk's stepdaughter (Caitlin McGee) gets involved in a case, it's up to him to help out. See what unfolds in the new movie that premiered on Peacock on December 8.

Doctor Who: The Giggle

The Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna (Catherine Tate) are back as of December 9 to battle the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) in the third Doctor Who Disney+ special — which also introduces Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa to the franchise).

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 6)

Bakers go head-to-head to make the ultimate festive treats in season 6 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. It's everything you love about the charming baking competition but with a holiday twist. The new season premiered on Netflix on December 8 and you can catch up on the previous seasons on the platform.

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe is a Great American Family Christmas movie starring Simon Arblaster and Sarah Fisher, who is best known for her recurring role as Becky Baker on Degrassi: The Next Generation. The two play competing realtors who are put to the challenge of selling a house together before the holidays. As you guessed it, love starts to blossom between the rivals. The film premiered on Hulu on December 9.

Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis

Transforming celebrities' cribs, Jeff Lewis remodels the homes of some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Back for a second season, Hollywood Houselife with Jeff Lewis premiered on Freevee on December 6. Some of the clients this round are Christina Ricci, Josh Duhamel and Regina Hall.

May December

An actress (Natalie Portman) is researching a role about a woman (Julianne Moore) who, when she was 36 years old, had an affair with a seventh grader (Charles Melton). The couple's relationship begins to show cracks as the actress digs into the truth. The film premiered on Netflix on December 1.

Candy Cane Lane

Trying to outdo the neighbors with his Christmas lights display, one man (Eddie Murphy) unwittingly enters a pact with an evil elf (Jillian Bell). With the help of his wife (Tracee Ellis Ross) and kids, he must break the deal before he ends up cursed. The movie premiered on Prime Video on December 1.

The Artful Dodger (Season 1)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen's Gambit) stars as Jack Dawkins, the Artful Dodger, who has turned from a life of crime to becoming a successful surgeon. However, when his past catches up to him and he must pay up or be punished for his crimes, he's forced to turn to his old ways once more. All episodes of the Charles Dickens' story dropped to on Hulu on November 29.

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Selena Gomez's Food Network cooking show is getting a seasonal twist in Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays. Gomez invites celebrity chefs Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda into her kitchen to provide holiday cooking wisdom.

Family Switch

The holidays are a time for families to come together, but the Walkers are struggling to understand one another. All that changes when they wake up to find they've all switched bodies. The mom (Jennifer Garner) and daughter (Wednesday's Emma Myers), Dad (Ed Helms) and son (Brady Noon), and even the family dog and baby all swap places in this new comedy now streaming on Netflix.

Faraway Downs (Limited Series)

Director Baz Luhrmann, known for The Great Gatsby, Elvis and Moulin Rouge, is bringing a new story starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman to Hulu. An English aristocrat (Kidman) must work with a gruff cowboy (Jackman) to save the million-acre cattle ranch owned by her recently deceased husband. All episodes of the six-part limited series hit Hulu on November 26.

Genie

A man (Paapa Essiedu) who is down on his luck has his life turned upside down when a jewelry box he finds unleashes a magical genie (Melissa McCarthy). After being trapped for 2,000 years, the genie forms an unlikely friendship with the man as she grants his wishes and he introduces her to the new wonders of the world. Set during the holidays, this PG-rated film will make for a laugh-filled family movie night. It premiered on Peacock on November 22.

Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 1)

Audiences remember the horrifying Netflix original Squid Game, where contestants competed to the death for a huge cash prize. Well now the game is real and 456 contestants are going head-to-head for a whopping $4.56 million prize. While death is off the table this time, many of the games reflect those seen in the Korean series. Watch what lengths contestants will go to when Squid Game: The Challenge premiered on Netflix on November 22.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham, best known for her role as Rebecca in Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, is coming back to the streaming platform with a new Christmas special. Along with mesmerizing performances from Waddingham, viewers can look forward to special guests, including Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ryder. The special premiered on Apple TV+ on November 22.

Good Burger 2

Twenty-six years after the first Good Burger film, Dexter (Kenan Thompson) and Ed (Kel Mitchell) are back working at the Good Burger diner. The long-time employees must save Good Burger from being automated by robots that are threatening to take over their jobs. The movie premiered on Paramount+ on November 22.

The Crown (Season 6)

Part one of the final season of The Crown is now streaming on Netflix. Inspired by true events, this season centers around Queen Elizabeth II and her relationship with daughter-in-law Diana. Despite no longer being part of the royal family, Diana still steals the public spotlight before her untimely and tragic death.

House of Kardashian

How did the Kardashians become the dynasty they are today? House of Kardashian is a three-part documentary that examines the rise of the family. Featuring interviews from those closest to them, including Caitlyn Jenner, the documentary premiered on Peacock on November 16.

Dashing Through the Snow

Not only does this look like the perfect Christmas movie to watch with the family, but it's also got major star power. In the film featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Teyonah Parris and Oscar Nuñez, a "non-believer" (Bridges) and his daughter must help Santa Claus (Howery) escape those chasing him. The festive film premiered on Disney+ on November 17.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Charlotte (Heather Graham) takes a surprise trip with her husband (Jason Biggs) and son to prove that her friend Jackie's (Brandy) life isn't as good as it seems in her holiday newsletter. But if Jackie's life really is better than Charlotte's, can their friendship survive? The heartwarming holiday movie premiered on Netflix on November 16.

NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)

The NCIS team is going global in CBS's new spin-off NCIS: Sydney. The large patch of ocean that surrounds the island continent will be monitored by the multinational task force to keep naval crimes at bay. Can the Americans and Aussies put their differences aside and work together? Find out by streaming the first episodes now.

FX's A Murder at the End of the World (Limited Series)

Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) is a hacker and an amateur sleuth. When she is invited to a billionaire's (Clive Owen) party in a remote location, she must put her skills to the test when another guest is found dead. Can she find the killer before another person ends up dead? The two-episode series premiere dropped on Hulu on November 14.

