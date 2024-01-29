With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max (formerly HBO Max), Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes, the sheer amount of great films and television shows available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to aimless scrolling — hoping to land on that perfect thing to watch.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, and screen adaptations of classic novels. The beloved novel The Tiger's Apprentice is being reimagined as an animated series voiced by Henry Golding, Sandra Oh and other big names.

There's plenty more in store to watch this week. A second season of Ryan Murphy's Feud premieres on Wednesday with an all-star cast, including Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald. Donald Glover has a remake of Mr. & Mrs. Smith coming to Prime Video. We also say our farewell as the last season of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm will soon be streaming on Max.

It's time to make your weekly streaming plans. Here are this week's best TV shows and movies to stream.



FX's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Limited Series)

Ryan Murphy's series Feud is back on FX, this time centering around Truman Capote and the high society wives of New York City he surrounded himself with. Capote (Tom Hollander), struggling with writer's block, decides to write about the sordid lives of the women in his social circle, consequently ruining the lives of his closest friends. This series based on a true story premieres on FX on January 31 and streams on Hulu the next day.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 12)

Larry David is back for the twelfth and final season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Like seasons past, we are sure David will be ruffling feathers by saying exactly what's on his mind. Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis and Ted Danson will all come back for this season that premieres on February 4.

The Tiger's Apprentice (Season 1)

Tom Lee (Brandon Soo Hoo) is your average teenager until he learns he is part of a magical group of protectors called The Guardians. Based on a popular book series with the same name, The Tiger's Apprentice is one of Paramount+'s latest animated series. Henry Golding, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang are some of the stars you'll hear when the series premieres on February 2.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Season 1)

Originally played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the 2005 film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith are back. Prime Video is reinventing the spy story as a streaming series starring the talented Donald Glover (Atlanta, Community) and Maya Erskine (PEN15, Blue Eye Samurai). The series premieres on Prime Video on February 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Dicks: The Musical

A24's first musical film, Dicks: The Musical, drops on Max on February 2. Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang and Megan Thee Stallion star in the musical debut. In the raunchy and ridiculous movie, two men (Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp) discover they are long-lost twins and try to reunite their mother (Mullally) and father (Lane) Parent Trap style.

Expats

Brought to you by Lulu Wang of The Farewell, Expats — starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo — follows a close group of expatriates living in Hong Kong. The women's lives are forever changed when one of their children goes missing while abroad. The series premiered on Prime Video on January 26.

Griselda (Limited Series)

Sofia Vergara plays Griselda Blanco, the Godmother of Miami's drug empire in the 1980s. Based on real events, Griselda (from the creator of Narcos) shows how Blanco rises from newcomer to Queenpin. The limited series premiered on Netflix on January 25.

Kevin James: Irregardless

Actor and comedian Kevin James, potentially known best for his leading roles in King of Queens and Hitch, has a new comedy special streaming this week. Kevin James: Irregardless is a family-friendly stand-up show where James dives into parenting, marriage and aging. The special premiered on Prime Video on Tuesday, January 23.

Masters of the Air

Following the 100th Bomb Group, which raided Nazi Germany, Masters of the Air is based on Donald L. Miller's historical novel. Showing the perilous conditions and psychological tolls these soldiers faced, the series stars big names like Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Ncuti Gatwa. The nine-part series premiered on Apple TV+ on January 26.

On the Roam

Jason Momoa teamed up with Max to deliver his new eight-part docuseries. Traveling on the back of a motorcycle, Momoa looks for inspiration by finding the most interesting craftsmen and artists around the country. Watch Momoa interview these artisans on the series streaming now.

June

Learn all about the country music legend June Carter Cash in the new Paramount+ documentary streaming now. Along with never-before-seen footage, viewers will hear interviews from Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, Kacey Musgraves and others who knew and were influenced by the prolific singer-songwriter.

The Woman in the Wall (Season 1)

When Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson) finds a corpse in her home, she cannot remember how it got there. Brady suffers from sleepwalking and cannot always account for her actions, so she makes it a mission to solve the mystery to avoid being blamed for it. See what unfolds by watching the series on Paramount+.

I nvisible Beauty

Bethann Hardison — one of the first Black models — was a pioneer in the fashion industry. Using her platform to work as an activist and shine a light on the disparity, Hardison was a champion for racial diversity. Featuring interviews from Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Campbell and more, this documentary shows what a difference Hardison has made. The documentary dropped to Hulu on January 18.

Role Play

Emma (Kaley Cuoco) and Dave (David Oyelowo) are your average married couple with a child at home—at least, that's what Dave has always believed. When the police call Dave in about his wife, he learns she is a paid assassin. Sticking by his wife's side, he puts himself in danger in order to help get her out of the job she wants to leave. The movie premiered on Prime Video on January 12.

The Traitors (Season 2)

Filling a home with your favorite reality stars, who then must use treachery and deceit to win, is what The Traitors is all about. Back for a second season, you'll see contestants from Survivor, The Real Housewives, The Bachelor and more. The backstabbing and blindsiding premiered on January 12 on Peacock.

Marvel Studios' Echo (Season 1)

Depending on how far back you go into the Marvel Universe, you may remember Daredevil's nemesis Kingpin, who is now pursuing Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a deaf Native American who worked for him in her past life. Echo is darker and grittier than most Marvel offerings—similar to Netflix's Daredevil and Jessica Jones series. All episodes dropped to Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT on January 9.

Lift

A career criminal, Cyrus (Kevin Hart) and his crew are hired to steal $500 million in gold bars from an airplane mid-flight in the Netflix film Lift. Directed by F. Gary Gray, known for The Italian Job and Fate of the Furious, this movie serves up non-stop action and comedy. The film premiered on Netflix on January 12.

Grimsburg (Season 1)

Jon Hamm voices Marvin Flute, one of the greatest detectives ever, in Fox's new animated series Grimsburg. Alongside Hamm in this new comedy are Rachel Dratch, Alan Tudyk, Christina Hendricks and Amy Sedaris. The series is part of Fox's Animation Domination on Sunday nights, which means fans can watch the new series on Hulu every Monday.

Good Grief

Written, directed by and starring Dan Levy, Good Grief is the story of a man adjusting to life after his husband passes away. With the help of his friends (Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel), he learns to cope. This movie has moments of levity, but you'll want the tissues nearby when you watch this bittersweet film on Netflix.

Daughters of the Cult (Complete Docuseries)

Ervil LeBaron was a powerful fundamentalist Morman leader in the 1970s. The polygamist cult leader brainwashed his followers, using his influence to enact murderous revenge on the families that challenged him. The new five-episode docuseries gives insight from affected parties and dropped to Hulu on January 4.

The Brothers Sun (Season 1)

A Taipei triad member (Justin Chien) must warn his mother (Michelle Yeoh) when an enemy begins targeting their family. The youngest son (Sam Song Li) has been unaware of the family's gang involvement yet finds himself in the middle of the turf war. Stream the new series on Netflix now.

Foe

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Prime Video's latest film, Foe. The pair play a couple living a simple farm life until it is disrupted by a stranger who offers a life-changing opportunity for Paul to live in space. Turbulence ensues as they struggle with the idea of being separated. The film is streaming on Prime Video now.

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey

Oprah Winfrey starred in the original film based on Alice Walker's novel The Color Purple. Now Winfrey is back on The Color Purple musical-movie set, but this time as an executive producer. Sharing her insights from the original movie and behind-the-scenes looks at the new production, this documentary on Max, which premiered December 28, is a must-see for those who love the classic story.

Letterkenny (Season 12)

The feuds are still going strong in the final season of Letterkenny on Hulu. All episodes in Season 12 about the Hicks, Skids and hockey players in Letterkenny, Canada, dropped on December 26.

Maestro

Leonard Bernstein, best known for his work on West Side Story, is a legendary composer and conductor. Maestro, starring Bradley Cooper, focuses on the music icon's work and relationship with actress and social activist Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (played by Carey Mulligan). The film premiered on Netflix on December 20.

Marvel Studios: What If...? (Season 2)

Traveling through the multiverse, The Watcher returns for a second season in What If...? to show us new heroes and familiar faces. Viewers will see some of their favorite movie moments from a new perspective in a different universe. Season 2 premiered on Disney+ on December 22.

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

This is Trevor Noah's fourth comedy special with Netflix. In Trevor Noah: Where Was I, the former Daily Show host talks about his recent travels around the world and the different cultural norms he encountered. The special dropped on Netflix on December 19.

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman

Paolo Macchiarini became a celebrity in the medical world because of his alleged miraculous organ transplants. His technique was said to be revolutionary, driving desperate patients to sign up to go under the knife and receive synthetic tracheas. The only problem was that Macchiarini was lying about the success of these surgeries, and patients continued to die. See it all unfold by watching the documentary that's streaming on Peacock now.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Based on Rick Riordan's best-selling novels, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a new series on Disney+, premiered on December 20. Percy Jackson seems like your average student, but after his mother dies, he learns the truth about who he is—a demigod. Sent on a dangerous quest to prove himself, Percy must outwit and fight his enemies with the help of two fellow demigods, Annabeth and Grover.

The Family Plan

Dan (Mark Wahlberg) and his wife (Michelle Monaghan) have three children and an ordinary life — until Dan's enemies from his old life as an assassin come back to take him down. His family, unaware of his past, are now in danger, and he will do all he can to protect them. The movie premiered on Apple TV+ on December 15.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

Some of the most iconic housewives in Bravo history are back for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman reunite in St. Barths, and you know this beautiful getaway will be anything but peaceful. The first three episodes of the season dropped to Peacock on December 14.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Two of the biggest names in comedy, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock, look at where they started and where they are today in this new Netflix documentary. Showcasing early stand-up videos and interviews from other career comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and Tiffany Haddish, fans will get an inside look into their success. Comedy fans will not want to miss this documentary that dropped on Netflix on December 12.

