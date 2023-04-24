With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes the amount of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to scrolling aimlessly — hoping to land on that perfect piece of content.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites and screen adaptations of classic novels. Plus a new take on the boy who just won't grow up, with the release of Peter Pan & Wendy, which stars Jude Law as the villainous Captain Hook.

From the first episodes of Citadel, a new action thriller series starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci to the premiere of Paramount+'s highly anticipated remake of Fatal Attraction, we’ve got your content covered this week. Here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week:



Peter Pan & Wendy

Disney+ has family movie night covered. Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook and the magic of Neverland are back in Peter Pan & Wendy, which is exclusively streaming on Disney+ on Friday, April 28. Normally you'd have to go to a theater to see a movie this good, but as a treat for all subscription holders, you get to watch the premiere of this film in the comfort of your own home.

Watch on Apr. 28

Citadel

After losing their memory, two spies (Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra) find their way back to one another. Learning that their previous spy organization, Citadel, has fallen they must try to fight back against Manticore, another secret agency that is manipulating leaders around the globe. The six-episode first season is scheduled to premiere on April 28, with its first two episodes.

Watch on Apr. 28

Fatal Attraction

Based on the iconic '80s psychosexual thriller with the same name, Fatal Attraction is a mini series coming to streaming on April 30 on Paramount+. Starring Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet, we are expecting this version that looks through marriage and infidelity in a more modern way to become an instant classic, just like the original.

Watch on Apr. 30

Clock

In the mood for something scary? Check out the latest Hulu Original film, Clock — a horrifying thriller starring Dianna Agron. In the movie, a woman has no desire for children and decides her biological clock is broken. To fix the problem, and help stabilize her marriage, she embarks on a clinical trial in a desperate attempt only for things to quickly go wrong.

Watch Now

Frog and Toad

You probably remember reading the award-winning book series starring Frog and Toad as a child, and now they're the stars of an Apple TV+ series with the same name: Frog and Toad. The best friends, who couldn't be any different, go on adventures together in this adorable show streaming April 28.

Watch on Apr. 28

Ghosted

Popping the popcorn for a movie night this weekend? You'll want to open Apple TV+ to find Ghosted starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas alongside Adrien Brody and Amy Sedaris. In the action film, Evans plays Cole who falls in love with Sadie (Armas) after one date. When she stops returning his texts, or rather ghosts him, he shows up to London to find her. His plans go awry as he is kidnapped and saved by a secret agent, who turns out to be his love interest, Sadie.

Watch Now

The Diplomat

Keri Russell stars as Kate Wyler in a new political drama, The Diplomat, premiering on Netflix this week. Trying to deal with an international crisis, Wyler must juggle her new job as ambassador to the UK while managing her rocky marriage to a political celebrity. Tensions between countries and her personal relationships hang in the balance in this series that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Watch Now

Mrs. Davis

From one of the creators of Watchmen, Lost and The Leftovers, the science-fiction drama television series Mrs. Davis is coming to Peacock this week. In the show, an artificial intelligence, called Mrs. Davis, reigns supreme and influences the choices of many people around the world. The person who will take her down? A nun named Simone played by Betty Gilpin of Glow.

Watch Now

Judy Blume Forever

Many of our childhoods wouldn't be complete without the honest books of Judy Blume including Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing. Giving a real perspective into the struggles of adolscents, her books written in the 1970s caused nothing short of a controversy for talking about puberty, bras and other "taboo" topics not typically covered in books for children. The new Amazon Prime Video documentary sits down with Judy Blume, and those who found solace in her work, like Lena Dunham and Molly Ringwald.

Watch Now

