Memorial Day weekend always brings with it some of the steepest discounts of the year, especially on home and kitchen appliances. Early shoppers don't have to wait for Monday, May 29 as Amazon is already hosting huge discounts on kitchen gear ahead of the holiday. Included in Amazon's sale are amazing deals on Ninja appliances up to 50% off.

Ninja is known for its wide range of compact appliances that are perfect for small kitchens. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an indoor grill to bring outdoor grilling power to your countertop, Ninja has tons of options for all of your cooking needs.

Right now, our favorite air fryer, the Ninja AF101, is on sale at Amazon for its all-time low price. Get $50 off the convenient and affordable air fryer and save on many more Ninja kitchen staples that will make cooking easier and save you time. Ahead, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on Ninja appliances to add to your shopping carts this spring.

Best Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 38% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day. $130 $80 Shop Now

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go. $200 $150 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

