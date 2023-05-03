The Best Ninja Appliance Deals on Amazon: Save Up to 50% on Air Fryers, Indoor Grills and More
Memorial Day weekend always brings with it some of the steepest discounts of the year, especially on home and kitchen appliances. Early shoppers don't have to wait for Monday, May 29 as Amazon is already hosting huge discounts on kitchen gear ahead of the holiday. Included in Amazon's sale are amazing deals on Ninja appliances up to 50% off.
Ninja is known for its wide range of compact appliances that are perfect for small kitchens. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an indoor grill to bring outdoor grilling power to your countertop, Ninja has tons of options for all of your cooking needs.
Right now, our favorite air fryer, the Ninja AF101, is on sale at Amazon for its all-time low price. Get $50 off the convenient and affordable air fryer and save on many more Ninja kitchen staples that will make cooking easier and save you time. Ahead, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on Ninja appliances to add to your shopping carts this spring.
Best Deals on Ninja Appliances
Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 38% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.
It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more.
If you're searching for a compact air fryer, Ninja's Mini Air Fryer features 2-Qt. capacity for smaller snacks and meals.
Ninja's extra-large, family-sized multicooker has the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp - all under one SmartLid.
Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with convenient cups that can go directly on the blender.
This Ninja food processor is crafted with a powerful 1000-peak watt motor and can process tough ingredients easily.
If you've been considering an air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker or dehydrator, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro is your solution.
The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
