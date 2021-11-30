Shopping

The Best Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services to Gift This Holiday Season

By Dale Arden Chong‍
There's nothing quite like a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers or a longer-lasting houseplant to liven up a place in someone's home. With the holiday season officially here, there's no time like the present to order some wintery blooms for your home or the special person in your life! Flower delivery services also make the best last-minute gifts without feeling last-minute.

Whether you're hoping to freshen up their home decor with tried-and-true roses or a carnation bouquet (or lilies, or a rose bouquet... ), you're looking for a gift, or you want to send your Dad, Mom, siblings, or expectant mom an unexpected arrangement with bright, colorful and unique buds, a flower delivery service will have you covered for any floral gift idea to give this fall and beyond.

Are you not one for farm fresh flowers? Not to worry, there's still a collection of plants that will make your or your loved one smile. A new houseplant (like the ever-popular fiddle leaf fig) or a DIY kit for homegrown herbs is a surefire win for the plant lovers in your life. That said, if you want to present someone with something a little more decorative to celebrate them, an artfully crafted bouquet of seasonal flowers for a flower delivery will be the perfect gift for anyone on your shopping list -- whether they claim to have a green thumb or not.

Looking for a selection of show-stopping flower arrangements and more to celebrate the special place they have in your life? Flower delivery companies will send everything you're looking for straight to the doorstep (and in some cases, on the same day with contactless delivery when you can't make it to an in-person gathering). To make the occasion even sweeter, most brands tap local florists, which means you get to support small businesses while making a loved one's day with the thoughtful gift of beautiful flowers.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite online flower delivery services that are offering beautiful holiday selections. Looking for more gifting inspiration? Check out ET's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

BloomsyBox Merry & Bright Centerpiece
Merry & Bright Centerpiece
BloomsyBox
BloomsyBox Merry & Bright Centerpiece
Bloomsy Box offers the best flowers picked for you starting from $40 and up. Gift this festive floral box to wow your special someone every month.
$55$50 AT BLOOMSYBOX
UrbanStems The Poinsettia
UrbanStems The Poinsettia
UrbanStems
UrbanStems The Poinsettia
Turn to UrbanStems for a truly unique selection of fresh flowers, plants and gifts. They offer same-day delivery in NYC and Washington, DC for one-time flower bouquets as well as subscriptions. This holiday season, opt for a traditional bouquet such as The Poinsettia, which features decadent, crimson leaves.
$35 AT URBANSTEMS
Bouqs Holiday Glow Arrangement
Bouqs Holiday Glow Arrangement
Bouqs
Bouqs Holiday Glow Arrangement
If you're working against the clock to get a flower delivery on its way, be sure to order a bouquet from Bouqs. The direct-to-consumer flower delivery service made famous on Shark Tank is sure to get a blossoming, wintery order to your loved one just in time for any special day.
$49 AND UP
1-800-Flowers Sparkling Holiday Ornament
1-800-Flowers Sparkling Holiday Ornament
1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers Sparkling Holiday Ornament
Nothing feels quite as iconic as 1-800-Flowers when it comes to fresh flower delivery. Whether you're sending a holiday flower arrangement to family members or ordering plants to spruce up your own home for the cozier season, expect a wide variety of offerings and reliable same-day delivery. 
STARTS AT $50 AT 1-800-FLOWERS
Bloomscape Norfolk Pine Tree
Bloomscape Norfolk Pine Tree
Bloomscape
Bloomscape Norfolk Pine Tree
If flowers aren't really their thing, this cute potted pine tree by Bloomscape will do the trick. 
$199
Floom Snowflake Arrangement
Floom Snowflake Arrangement
Floom
Floom Snowflake Arrangement
With Floom, you have the option to choose a gorgeous bouquet (like this wintery "Snowflake" floral) and other flower arrangement, which are created by local florists. Floom is available with contact-free delivery in select cities (including NYC, Los Angeles, San Diego and Houston), and you can get free delivery on your first order of $75 or more.
STARTS AT $145
FTD By the Candlelight Centerpiece
FTD By the Candlelight Centerpiece
FTD
FTD By the Candlelight Centerpiece
A glowy centerpiece of holiday stems never fails to put someone in a good mood. FTD uses the same florist network as ProFlowers, so you can trust your recipient will receive a fresh, stunning and contactless delivery.
$82 AT FTD
ProFlowers Season's Greetings Mini Christmas Tree
ProFlowers Season's Greetings Mini Christmas Tree
ProFlowers
ProFlowers Season's Greetings Mini Christmas Tree
ProFlowers has a large florist network, ensuring you'll be able to find the perfect flowers (or mini Christmas tree stems) for whatever holiday occasion you're celebrating. Order your loved ones an arrangement like this one to add a cozy touch to their home.
$65
Enjoy Flowers Polar Express Arrangement
Enjoy Flowers Polar Express Arrangement
Enjoy Flowers
Enjoy Flowers Polar Express Arrangement
Enjoy Flowers offers both subscriptions and one-time gifts of stunning bouquets from its online flower delivery service. This Polar Express arrangement is elegant and will add a wintery touch to any room in your home.
STARTS AT $65 AND UP AT ENJOY FLOWERS
The Sill Bloom Room Wreath
The Sill Bloom Room Wreath
The Sill
The Sill Bloom Room Wreath
For elegant, classic arrangements and wreaths that are perfect for every season, head to The Sill. They have this cool, wintery wreath -- accented with autumnal tones -- as well as a variety of other planters.
$120 AT THE SILL
Farmgirl Flowers Candy Cane Lane Arrangement
Farmgirl Flowers Candy Cane Lane Arrangement
Farmgirl Flowers
Farmgirl Flowers Candy Cane Lane Arrangement
Odds are you've heard of the floral company Farmgirl Flowers (or at the very least, seen the brand's arrangements on Instagram). This season, Farmgirl Flowers carries a range of seasonal fresh blooms spanning options with a traditional flower type to less conventional stylings, such as this bright and beautiful, candy cane-inspired bouquet that comes in a burlap bag and ribbon.
$88 AT FARMGIRL FLOWERS
Flora2000 Red Festoon Xmas Arrangement
Flora2000 Red Festoon Xmas Arrangement
Flora2000
Flora2000 Red Festoon Xmas Arrangement
Flora2000 might not be on your radar -- yet. The company boasts master floral arrangement artistry, eco-friendly packaging and 24/7 customer service; in the U.S., they have a few delivery options including same day delivery via a local florist or flower shop if you order before noon. And, of course, they offer beautiful flower arrangements, like this classic and Christmasy red arrangement.
$78 AT FLORA2000

