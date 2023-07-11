Amazon Prime Day has officially begun. The savings event is on now and will run through July 12, giving Prime members 48 hours to shop the year's best deals on bedding, headphones, furniture and so much more. Prime Day is also a perfect time to save hundreds on a new mattress. Whether you're in need of a cooling mattress this summer, memory foam, or a hybrid option, the best Prime Day mattress deals have all your sleep needs covered.

Shop Prime Day Mattress Deals

Mattresses can get expensive, which is Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on big-ticket purchases. From popular mattress brands like Nectar, Casper and Tuft & Needle to budget-friendly finds from Zinus and Linenspa, we've found all the best Prime Day mattress deals available at Amazon now.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

If you're wanting to upgrade your bedroom with a fresh mattress you've had your eye on, now's the time to do it. Shop the best Amazon Prime Day mattress sales below to help improve your sleep and save hundreds in the process.

The Best Prime Day 2023 Mattress Deals on Amazon

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Amazon Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer. $1,495 $1,196 Shop Now

Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen Amazon Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen With two layers of premium foam creating a balance of softness and support, the Element is the perfect introduction to Casper quality at a comfortable price. A top layer of AirScape perforated foam helps keep you cool at night by promoting breathability. $595 $535 Shop Now

Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen Amazon Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen For anyone who suffers back, hip, or shoulder pain, this mattress has high-airflow premium foam comfort layers and active-pocket springs to provide advanced support for you. This mattress also has a combination of foam and springs to target and relieve any pressure on your body. $1,899 $1,444 Shop Now

