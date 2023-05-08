The Best Robot Vacuum Deals at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save on iRobot Roombas and More
Mother's Day is less than a week away and Amazon has major discounts on highly-rated robot vacuums to give mom the gift of a clean home. Just in time for May 14, you can score incredible deals on a new robot vacuum including best-in-class iRobot Roomba vacuums, to make mom's life easier and cleaning a breeze this spring.
The crowd-favorite iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Amazon has tons of deals on robot vacuums that will help keep hardwood floors clean from dirt, dust and other debris this spring. Right now, you can get $260 off the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vaccum that not only grabs dirt from carpets and hard floors, but also mops and navigates under and around furniture, and along edges.
Today's Best Amazon Deals on Robot Vacuum and Mop Combos
Score a huge discount on this Yeedi Robot Vaccum at 46% off, while supplies last.
This Robot Vacuum works double duty: It can mop, too! It is enabled with WiFi/Bluetooth, has a self-charging feature and uses tangle-free, strong suction.
This self-cleaning power spin 3-in-1 Yeedi Robot Vacuum is designed to clean all dirt off the floors and carpet spinning 180 times per minute.
Robot vacuums are an indispensable tool for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning process. They can be programmed to fit your needs and seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Some even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another task off your hands. Many of the robot vacuums we found also support Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tell it exactly where to clean up dog hair, messy spills, and extra dusty corners.
Ahead, shop the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuums on sale at Amazon now that will arrive in time for Mother's Day.
The Best iRobot Roomba Deals
The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
This Braava Jet M6 robot will mop your kitchen floor better than other cleaning tools. The M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently. If the battery runs low, it will recharge and begin cleaning again.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.
This robot vacuum does it all by automatically cleaning multiple times a day and emptying its bin for you. It also comes with a smart mop with precision cleaning for your hard surfaces.
With 40x the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets. The Braava jet m6 mop has Precision Jet Spray to help tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease.
More Amazon Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop Now
Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
A super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold 7 weeks of dirt before you have you clean out the dock.
Perfect for pet hair, Shark's vacuum maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean.
For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
