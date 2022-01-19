Shopping

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals for 2022

By ETonline Staff
If you're in the market for a new robot vacuum, you're in luck because there are tons of savings on these cleaning gadgets right now. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to take advantage of deals and make cleaning the house a breeze. You can find tons of discounts on devices for the home at Eufy and within Amazon's Daily Deals

Ahead, ET's favorite deals on top-rated vacuums that will sweep your floors all year long. 

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals at Eufy

eufy RoboVac G30
eufy RoboVac G30
By thoroughly covering your entire house with logical route planning instead of random paths, RoboVac doesn't miss a spot, and there's a $120 off coupon right now. 
$280$230 WITH COUPON
eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid
eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid
Clean up even more pet hair with the immense power of this vacuum's twin turbines.
$650$500 WITH COUPON
eufy RoboVac X8
eufy RoboVac X8
A powerful robot vacuum that's packed with plenty of new intelligent features to make it more user friendly.
$600$420
eufy RoboVac G30 Edge
eufy RoboVac G30 Edge
The RoboVac G30 Edge easily slips under and around furniture to clean hidden messes.
$350$250 WITH COUPON

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals at Amazon

Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.
$500$428
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
$274$179
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Perfect for pet hair, Shark's vacuum maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. 
$600$467
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
With four cleaning modes including Auto, Spot, Wall Follow, and Manual clean, this vacuum can pretty much cater to all your cleaning needs, and it's 54% off right now. 
$300$139
eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner
eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This slim and quiet choice of a robot vacuum is currently 30% off, while supplies last.
$230$160
Ecovac Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Ecovac Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
For ultra-dirty messes, the robot vacuum will automatically double its suction power. 
$280$210
AIRROBO T9 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
AIRROBO T9 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Customize a cleaning schedule that suits you. Different rooms can be cleaned with different suction or mopping water flow.
$350$200
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with former Roomba owners calling it a "serious upgrade".
$200$116
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum. 
$300
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum
The Tri-Brush system combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces.
$230

Samsung's last-minute gifting offers are live too, including several robot and cordless stick vacuums. Ahead, shop the best Jet vacuum deals currently available at Samsung.

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals at Samsung

Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Cean the difficult places and charge easily with the freestanding Dual Charging Station. 
$649$448
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
A convenient, no-touch way to empty your dustbin. The Clean Station removes dust using Air Pulse technology and a multi-layered filtration system to trap fine dust. 
$999$799
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
This vacuum cleans itself while it cleans your home. 
$500$400
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Perfect for tile, vinyl, laminate or hardwood, the Jetbot Mop automatically cleans your floors with ease. 
$299$237
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. 
$329$299
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Clean your home more efficiently with this vacuum's sensors that create accurate room maps for the Jet Bot to navigate. 
$799$535

Amazon's deals on for-the-home products never disappoint. There really is everything you need to tidy up your house and make it more homey with cozy furniture, cleaning and storage solutions, home electronics, kitchen tools and so much more! To make it easier to navigate the expansive variety of products with Amazon's Epic Daily Deals, ET has combed through the catalog to select the best home goods to help perk up your living quarters. 

Amazon's Daily Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

ET's Favorite Deals on Devices for the Home from Amazon.  

SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
Just because you're working from home doesn't mean you can't have a standing desk. Shop now to get this adjustable desk for more than $100 off the original price. 
$400$295
Bissell Symphony Pet Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner
Bissell Symphony Pet Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner
This Pet Model mop and steam vacuum cleaner features an exclusive Drop-It Tank emptying system to prevent you from ever needing to get your hands dirty. 
$227$201
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets
Cozy up your backyard this fall with this outdoor furniture set. Pair this outdoor furniture set with a patio heater and you are ready to entertain guests. It's also an Amazon #1 Best Seller. 
$210$196
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
Make spring cleaning a breeze with Bissell's Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop. It can be used indoors and outdoors. 
$175$163
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
If a smart plug isn't part of your smart home system yet, this is the one to try. You can connect it to Google Home or Alexa to turn lights and appliance on and off with voice control or remotely. 
$20$13
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, it also has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
$130
AuKing Mini Projector
AuKing Mini Projector
The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. 
$96$90
Home- It Mop and Broom Holder
Home- It Mop and Broom Holder
Get a little bit of organizational help for spring cleaning with this mop and broom organizer.
$20$14
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
You're buying peace of mind with this bluetooth enabled garage door opener. Among its features is an in-garage delivery key by Amazon (available in select areas -- check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo) so your packages can be delivered securely. 
$40$25
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
This wireless security camera works with Alexa to keep your home safe. Shop now to save $80, while supplies last. 
$249$199
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
This Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book.
$160$139
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment
If you're small space means cramped work from home conditions, your mind is about to be blow with the YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment. During the day, the top extends for a comfortable desk top and when business closes, it returns to its coffee table function. 
$180$110

