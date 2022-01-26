If you're in the market for a new robot vacuum, you're in luck because there are tons of savings on these cleaning gadgets right now. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to take advantage of deals and make cleaning the house a breeze. You can find tons of discounts on devices for the home at Eufy, Samsung, and within Amazon's Daily Deals.

Ahead, ET's favorite deals on top-rated vacuums that will sweep your floors all year long.

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals at Eufy

eufy RoboVac G30 eufy eufy RoboVac G30 By thoroughly covering your entire house with logical route planning instead of random paths, RoboVac doesn't miss a spot, and there's a $120 off coupon right now. $280 $230 WITH COUPON Buy Now

eufy RoboVac X8 eufy eufy RoboVac X8 A powerful robot vacuum that's packed with plenty of new intelligent features to make it more user friendly. $600 $500 WITH COUPON Buy Now

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals at Amazon

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals at Samsung

