Spending most of your work week at home probably makes you well aware of how dusty floors can get. If you're in the market for a new robot vacuum, you're in luck because there are tons of savings on these cleaning gadgets right now. Cleaning the house can be such a chore, but not with a high-quality robot vacuum. Below, you’ll find steep discounts for Presidents' Day on several options from top brands, including iRobot's most coveted Roomba as well as Shark, Eufy, and Samsung.

As you might imagine, these robot vacuums tend to cost more than manual models. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to take advantage of deals and make cleaning the house a breeze. You can find tons of discounts on devices for the home at Best Buy, Walmart, and within Amazon's Daily Deals.

Ahead, shop the best deals on top-rated vacuums that will sweep your floors all year long.

The Best Roomba Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum With iRobot Genius, you can choose to set your vacuum to start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean, but never the cleaning. $400 $276 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum Walmart iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum It’s rare to see a Roomba on sale for under $200. Just press Clean or schedule Roomba on the go to oosen, lift, and suction dirt, dust, and hair from your hard floors and carpet. $274 $174 Buy Now

The Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

The Best Eufy Robot Vacuum Deals

eufy RoboVac G30 eufy eufy RoboVac G30 By thoroughly covering your entire house with logical route planning instead of random paths, RoboVac doesn't miss a spot, and there's a $120 off coupon right now. $280 $230 WITH COUPON Buy Now

eufy RoboVac X8 eufy eufy RoboVac X8 A powerful robot vacuum that's packed with plenty of new intelligent features to make it more user friendly. $600 $500 WITH COUPON Buy Now

The Best Samsung Robot Vacuum Deals

