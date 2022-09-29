Amazon is having a sale right now, and you can save on Roomba vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use. While the sale is going strong, the retailer announced that they will have another Prime Early Access Sale on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13.

While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts ﻿on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 20% off.

iRobot is constantly developing new versions of its Roomba vacuums. The iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop is the latest version, and it features a mop that detects carpeting and automatically retracts. The vacuum can detect pet accidents, avoid them while cleaning, and deliver 10 times the suction power.

As you might imagine, robot vacuums tend to cost more than manual models. They seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet and some even come with their own self-cleaning stations. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to take advantage of the great deals on Roomba vacuums and make fall cleaning the house a breeze.

Ahead, clean smarter with the best Roomba vacuums on Amazon.

The Best iRobot Roomba Vacuum Deals

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Amazon iRobot Braava Jet M6 This Braava jet m6 robot will mop your kitchen floor better than other cleaning tools. The m6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently. If the battery runs low, it will recharge and begin cleaning again. $450 $399 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $300 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. $274 $250 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7+ Best Buy iRobot Roomba i7+ Let this Roomba do the hard work for you. This model from iRobot will not only vacuum the floors of your home, but it'll also empty itself for up to 60 days. $775 $730 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past. $600 $509 Buy Now

