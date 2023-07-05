The Best Teeth Whitening Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day: Take 42% Off Crest 3D Whitestrips and More
Whether you're adding teeth whitening to your oral care routine or just looking to boost your smile in time for all the summer weddings on the horizon, Amazon has numerous deals on amazing teeth whitening products ahead of Amazon Prime Day. We've learned in recent news that Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11 and 12. Ahead of the big event, we've found discounts on tried-and-true whitening solutions from Colgate, Crest, AuraGlow and more to brighten your pearly whites for less.
In-office whitening treatments can be expensive, so many people turn to at-home teeth whitening products to achieve a whiter smile. Everything you need to whiten teeth at home is on sale at Amazon right now. If you want to save yourself a trip and still get the look of a professional teeth whitening, we have gathered all the best deals on teeth whitening pens, kits, and toothpastes currently available.
From teeth whitening kits with LED lights to Crest 3D Whitestrips and overnight stain removers, improve your oral health and get that smile shining while saving up to 65% on teeth whitening products in the Amazon sale.
Best Colgate Teeth Whitening Deals
According to Colgate, this kit removes 10 years of stains in just 3 days. The flexible LED whitening teeth light molds to your mouth for uniform whitening.
The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount.
This enamel-safe teeth whitening toothpaste goes beyond surface stains removal to whiten deeply. The anticavity fluoride also helps protect against cavities and strengthens enamel.
Best Crest Teeth Whitening Deals
Up to 28 levels higher in just 3 weeks with the Super Flex whitener.
Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days.
Customers are impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit with an LED accelerator light. This home teeth whitening kit doesn't come with a lot of gear and it's great for whitening fast while on the go. You can keep the wand in your purse so you can whiten whenever you want.
More Prime Day Deals onTeeth Whitening Products
Contains 14 sets of teeth whitening strips to gently remove stains caused by coffee, tea, etc.
Get a brighter smile with this teeth whitening kit that includes a rechargeable LED teeth whitening light to speed up the whitening process up to 10x faster when used with whitening gel. AuraGlow's kit contains 20 treatments of dentist 35% carbamide peroxide teeth whitening gel.
Painless and powerful, Whitebite's teeth whitener light with 5 bulbs acts as a catalyst for our teeth whitener gel, promoting quicker and deeper cleaning action.
