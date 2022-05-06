With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+ and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch this weekend. However, sometimes the amount of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to scrolling aimlessly — hoping to land on that perfect piece of content.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this weekend, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites and titles you may have missed the (well-deserved) hype on that are worth circling back for.

From a heartwarming Peanuts Mother's Day special to a new Star Trek spinoff series, we’ve got your content covered this week. For even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guide for everything new on Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV+ and more this month.

Starring fan favorites including Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Auli'i Cravalho, Rowan Blanchard, Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, Elisabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Pablo Schreiber, Rose Matafeo, Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Jake Johnson, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried and more, here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week:



Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love

Apple TV+

The Peanuts gang is getting ready to celebrate Mother's Day, and it seems like everyone's excited — except for Peppermint Patty. The holiday is hard for her because she didn't grow up with a mom. But with the help of her friends, she learns that families of all kinds deserve to be celebrated. Meanwhile, Snoopy helps Woodstock search for his mom. Celebrate all forms of motherhood with the Peanuts this Mother's Day. Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love premieres May 6.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

MARNI GROSSMAN/PARAMOUNT+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds finds actor Anson Mount reprising his Discovery role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to his ranch back on Earth after having caught a glimpse of the grim future that fans know awaits him in The Original Series. But when the Starfleet standout learns that one of his former crew members desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action. Discovery stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck return alongside Mount in this new Star Trek series.

Crush

Hulu

Girl Meets World actress Rowan Blanchard stars in this coming-of-age, lesbian rom-com. A high-school senior and aspiring artist, Paige harbors major feelings for the star of her track team. Paige is also trying to get into her dream college. When she's forced to join track herself, Paige takes it as an opportunity to cozy up to her crush — until she's partnered for practice with AJ, her crush's charming younger sister (played by Moana star Auli'i Cravalho). Her newfound friendship with AJ causes Paige to question who, and what, she should be pursuing. Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez and Teala Dunn also star in this teen romance, now streaming on Hulu.

The Offer

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

This 10-episode miniseries follows legendary Hollywood producer Al Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, The Godfather, for the screen. As The Offer retells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola (who co-wrote the script with Puzo) and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss. Miles Teller stars alongside Dan Fogler, Giovanni Ribisi, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple in The Offer, now streaming on Paramount+.

Shining Girls

Apple TV+

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Shining Girls follows Kirby, a newspaper archivist working at the Chicago Sun-Times in the early '90s. A brutal attack from her past leaves Kirby in a constantly shifting reality, unable to keep the facts of her day-to-day life straight. But, when a murder with eerily similar details to Kirby's own attack occurs, she must team up with a colleague to finally pin down her past. Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo and Amy Brenneman star alongside Moss in this bone-chilling new thriller series with new episodes premiering weekly.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Hulu

Andrew Garfield stars in this original limited series based on the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer. Garfield plays Detective Jeb Pyre, a man slowly untangling the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby in a suburb of Salt Lake Valley, Utah. The series also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat. New episodes stream weekly.

The Batman

Warner Bros. Pictures

While Matt Reeves’ gothic take on the superhero is still playing in theaters across the country, you can now watch Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz fight crime together in Gotham City from the comfort of your own couch. Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano also star in this epic, action-packed film, now streaming on HBO Max.

Roar

Apple TV+

This Apple TV+ anthology series explores the trials and tribulations of womanhood through wild and mystical avenues. Adapted from a collection of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, Roar features poignant portraits of the female experience, starring beloved actresses including Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Fivel Stewart, Merritt Weaver, Cynthia Erivo and Betty Gilpin. The show also boasts a star-studded supporting cast with appearances from Daniel Dae Kim, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli and more.

The Kardashians

Hulu

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are back — now on Hulu. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is making their valiant return to reality TV this month with an all new series. It's the Kardashian's as you've never seen them before, pulling the curtain back on a wide range of drama, from Kim and Kanye to Kravis, plus a front row seat to Kylie's second pregnancy. Follow along with the most famous family in Calabasas through the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses and the joys of everyday life.

Killing It

Peacock

This new Peacock original comedy, starring The Office's Craig Robinson, is self-described as a series about "class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes." The show also stars Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter and Jet Miller.

All the Old Knives

Amazon Studios

Carmel-by-the-Sea: idyllic, romantic, the perfect spot for two ex-lovers — and current CIA operatives — to revisit a traumatic mission from the past where they now fear a fellow agent was compromised. This thrilling espionage mystery stars Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton. All the Old Knives is now streaming on Prime Video.

Moon Knight

© Marvel Studios 2022

Oscar Isaac stars in Marvel’s dark new series, Moon Knight. The show follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee, and Marc Spector, a potentially dangerous mercenary. The pair both live within Steven, who has dissociative identity disorder and often blacks out or experiences flashbacks to another life. Together, they must solve a dangerous mystery while navigating their identity. Ethan Hawke and Gaspard Ulliel also star in Moon Knight, new episodes premiering weekly on Disney+.

Halo

Paramount+

Pablo Schreiber stars in this exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, Halo. The show, which intends to put a new spin on the central storyline, while still bringing the original feel of the video game franchise to life, takes place hundreds of years in the future in the midst of a massive war. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But, when Master Chief has to confront his own humanity, everything changes. Halo premieres March 24 on Paramount+, with new episodes streaming weekly through May 26. Fans of the franchise will be excited to know that the show has already been renewed for season two.

Pachinko

Apple TV+

An adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel, Pachinko, is on its way. The Apple TV+ international drama series, told across three languages — Korean, Japanese and English — follows a Korean immigrant family through four generations, exploring their hopes and dreams and each individual’s quest to make them a reality. The epic family saga stars the Oscar-winning Youn Yuh Jung, Korean superstar Lee Minho, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim and more.



Life & Beth

Scott McDermott/Hulu

Life & Beth stars and is written, directed and executive produced by comedian Amy Schumer as the impressive-on-paper but inauthentic Beth. Beth is successful in her career, in love and in her life, or so it seems. But when a “sudden incident” causes Beth to reflect deeply on her past, she starts to question everything about her life and happiness. Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young and Yamaneika Saunders also star in Schumer's new Hulu series.

Minx

Katrina Marcinowski

Starring Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond, Minx takes us back to the 1970s and follows Joyce, a second-wave feminist who dreams of publishing a radical feminist magazine called The Matriarchy Awakens. When she can't find a traditional publisher, Joyce is forced to team up with Doug, a porn industry mogul and the last person she'd choose to partner up with. Together, the pair set out to rebrand The Matriarchy Awakens as the first erotic magazine for women. New episodes of this raunchy period piece are streaming weekly on HBO Max.

WeCrashed

Apple TV+

Adapted from the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, comes a new limited series on Apple TV+, starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. The pair play WeWork co-founders Rebekah and Adam Neuman, alongside a cast that includes O-T Fagbenle, Kyle Marvin and America Ferrera. WeWork transformed from one single co-working space into a $47 billion brand in less than a decade, then its value plummeted. Across eight episodes, this limited drama series will examine what really happened at WeWork, from its inception to its crash.



Cheaper By the Dozen

Merrick Morton/20th Century Studios

The 1950 and 2003 classic family-comedies Cheaper By the Dozen, are getting a 2022 makeover on Disney+. Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union are stepping into the iconic roles of Mr. and Mrs. Baker, alongside a cast that includes Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. Together, this blended family of 12 is ready to take on the world.

Dune

Warner Bros.

Based off of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga of the same name, Dune follows Paul Atreides, a nobleman, who lives in the distant future in an intergalactic feudal society ruled by one all-powerful emperor. After his family is forced to relocate to the desert planet Arrakis — the most dangerous planet in the universe, better known as Dune —Paul must face death, betrayal and giant carnivorous sandworms. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more lead the star-studded cast of this Oscar-nominated sci-fi thriller, now available to stream on HBO Max.

The Dropout

Beth Dubber/Hulu

Hulu’s new limited series, The Dropout, tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and how the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lost everything. The series was inspired by the hit ABC News podcast of the same name, which investigated Holmes and her now-defunct company, Theranos. Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews star in this twisted series with a supporting cast that includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more. New episodes of The Dropout stream weekly on Hulu.

Better Things

FX

Single mother and working Hollywood actress, Sam Fox, struggles to come to terms with the looming reality of empty nesting, while her three daughters find their place in the world. Pamela Adlon’s Better Things returns for its fifth and final season on Monday, February 28, on both FX and Hulu. The farewell season of the Peabody Award-winning series, which Adlon writes, directs, produces and stars in, is set to go out the only way the comedy series knows how — filled with love, laughter and complex emotions. Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley and Olivia Edward also star in season five of Better Things. The first four seasons of Better Things and new weekly episodes of season five are currently available to stream on Hulu.

Severance

Apple TV+

Led by Parks and Recreation’s Adam Scott, Severance is a thrilling new series that follows a group of office workers who have opted to undergo a surgical procedure that separates out their work memories from their personal ones, leading them to live two separate lives between the home and the office. When a former colleague approaches one of the worker’s outside of the office, the group begins to question what they’ve actually signed up for. Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken and Dichen Lachman star alongside Scott in this unsettling new office drama. New episodes of Severance premieres weekly on Apple TV+.



