With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+ and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch this weekend. However, sometimes the amount of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to hours scrolling aimlessly, hoping to land on that perfect piece of content.



Scroll no more! To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this weekend -- including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites and titles you may have missed the (well-deserved) hype on originally that are worth circling back for.

From the long-awaited fourth season of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, to Severance, a new thriller series from Apple, we’ve got your content covered this week. For even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guide for everything new on Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock and more this month.

Starring fan favorites and newcomers alike including Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Kat Dennings, Adam Scott, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, Jenny Slate, Joey King, Charlie Day, Owen Wilson, Jennifer Lopez, Gina Rodriguez, Will Arnett, Annie Murphy, Ken Jeong, Hilary Duff, Lily James, Carrie Coon, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Tiffany Haddish, Selena Gomez, Zendaya and more, here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week:



ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video

The fourth installment of Prime Video’s Emmy-winning series is finally back after a long hiatus. We last left our beloved Midge at a low point in her career, after being dumped from her opening act spot on Shy Baldwin’s tour. But Midge and Susie appear to already be forming -- or attempting to form -- a comeback plan. Meanwhile, Mrs. Maisel has some new roommates, and the familial living situation is off to a rocky start. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and more familiar faces are all returning for the fourth chapter of Midge’s comedy journey. Two new additions from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s past are also stepping into the world of Maisel this season: Gilmore Girls stars Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia.

In a departure from the series’ usual binge-style premiere, the fourth season will be airing on Prime Video over a four week period. The first two episodes premiere Feb. 18.

Watch Now

Severance

Apple TV+

Led by Parks and Recreation’s Adam Scott, Severance is a thrilling new series that follows a group of office workers who have opted to undergo a surgical procedure that separates out their work memories from their personal ones, leading them to live two separate lives between the home and the office. When a former colleague approaches one of the worker’s outside of the office, the group begins to question what they’ve actually signed up for. Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken and Dichen Lachman star alongside Scott in this unsettling new office drama.

Severance premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on Feb. 18.



Watch Now

Dollface

Jessica Brooks/Hulu

Kat Dennings stars as Jules, who has just been dumped by her long-term, pretty terrible boyfriend. Heartbroken and lost, Jules attempts to reconnect with her old friend group that she had ditched for her boyfriend back in the day, and she gets off to a pretty rocky start. Season two finds Jules and her friends fresh out of lockdown and about to enter their thirties, navigating love, work and reentering the world together. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star in this imaginative and relatable series.

The entire second season of Dollface is now streaming on Hulu.

Watch Now

I Want You Back

Prime Video

I Want You Back follows Emma and Peter, two strangers who meet after both having their hearts broken in the same weekend. The pair spark up an unlikely friendship when they realize their respective partners have already moved on to new relationships, and the two hatch a plan to break them up. Charlie Day and Jenny Slate star in this fun and lighthearted rom-com alongside Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood and Manny Jacinto.

Right on time for a Valentine's Day viewing, I Want You Back premieres Feb. 11 on Prime Video.

Watch Now

Bel-Air

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

West Philly teenager Will Smith is popular, a good student and definitely going somewhere. But when he finds himself in some trouble back home, his family decides it’d be best for him to spend some time living with his aunt and uncle in Los Angeles, California. Bel Air, to be more specific. The lighthearted, feel-good ‘90s sitcom we all know and love is getting a makeover in this dramatic reimagining of the comedy series. The new hour-long drama will see all of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s beloved characters return in modern day forms, and the series plans to tackle conflicts, emotions and biases that didn’t previously fit into the 30-minute sitcom style comedy.

Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones star in Bel-Air, streaming on Peacock Feb. 13.

Learn More

Marry Me

Getty Images

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name, Marry Me follows pop star Kat Valdez, who is engaged to be very publicly married to celebrity heartthrob, Bastian. On the day of their wedding, news breaks of Bastian’s infidelity, and in a state of shock Kat decides to marry a random man from the crowd. Her now-husband, Charlie Gilbert, is just an average teacher suddenly propelled into stardom. Together, the odd couple must work through their differences and decide how to handle their impulsive decision, for better or for worse.

Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, and Sarah Silverman star in this whirlwind rom-com, out in theaters and streaming on Peacock Feb. 11.

Get Tickets

Watch on Peacock

The In Between

Curtis Baker/Paramount+

Just in time for Valentine's Day comes a movie about a love so strong that it defies death itself. This supernatural love story follows Tessa and Skylar, a young couple who are torn apart by a fatal car accident that takes Skylar’s life. In the wake of her grief, Tessa begins to believe that Skylar is trying to reach her from beyond the grave. Her and her best friend set out to contact Skylar one last time so the couple can have the goodbye they deserve.

Joey King and Kyle Allen star in The In Between, out on Paramount+ Feb. 11.

Learn More

Pam & Tommy

Erica Parise/Hulu

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in "the greatest love story ever sold" -- aka Hulu’s new series, Pam & Tommy. The eight-episode miniseries recounts the total real-life rollercoaster that Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee experienced after their sex tape was leaked. Pam & Tommy boasts a star-studded cast sporting vintage makeovers. Seth Rogen is stepping into the role of Rand Gauthier alongside his executive producer credit, while Nick Offerman plays his partner in crime. Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marnò, Spencer Granese, Taylor Schilling and Pepi Sonuga also star in this Hulu Original.

Pam & Tommy is out now, with new episodes streaming weekly on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Suspicion

Apple TV+

An American media mogul’s son is kidnapped, and the four suspects appear to be average individuals with no connections to one another. Now, a financial manager, university lecturer, cybersecurity expert and trained assassin must work together to prove their innocence. But how do they know who is really telling the truth? Based on the drama series, False Flag, this thrilling crime show stars Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, Georgina Campbell and more.

Watch on Apple TV+

Murderville

Netflix

Senior Detective Terry Seattle has a murder to solve -- and he needs a little celebrity help. If you’re looking for a crime show that’ll have you on the edge of your seat purely out of laughter, Netflix’s Murderville might be for you. Will Arnett stars in this six-part improvisational crime series, joined in each episode by a special celebrity guest who comes into the crime scene entirely blind. Conan O’Brien, Annie Murphy, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone all get their shot at naming their respective episode’s killer in this goofy comedy series.

All six episodes of Murderville are available on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Reacher

Prime Video

Jack Reacher is arrested for murder -- but the police need his help. This Prime Video series is an adaptation of the first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor, with author Lee Child as an executive producer. The series is set up to be a faithful adaptation of the books. When Jack Reacher arrives in Margrave, Georgia, he already seems to have a target on his back. After the town encounters its first murder case in over two decades, Reacher finds himself the prime suspect in the investigation. Now the ex-military police officer must work to prove his innocence.

Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Bruce McGill and Kristin Kreuk star in this new action series.

Watch on Prime Video

How I Met Your Father

Patrick Wymore/Hulu

It’s not quite the Hilary Duff-driven reboot that Lizzie McGuire fans were hoping for, but it’s an exciting one nonetheless. How I Met Your Father follows Sophie, played by Duff, and her group of tight knit friends trying to navigate life and love in the big city. While the loosely defined spin-off series takes place in the same universe as the beloved sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, the series' showrunners describe How I Met Your Father as a standalone sequel. Will diehard fans get more than just a few subtle nods to the show’s origins? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father are streaming weekly on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Janet Jackson

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Janet Jackson, a documentary revealing an intimate look into the musician’s life, marks the 40th anniversary of the pop star’s first album. Five years in the making, the self-titled documentary is a two-part, four hour event that features archival footage and home videos alongside interviews with Janet herself and many other music icons including Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey.

Janet Jackson premiered on Lifetime and A&E, and is available to stream on Hulu + Live TV.

Watch on Hulu

The Afterparty

Apple TV+

This murder mystery comedy series follows a group of former classmates who gather for their high school reunion. When their rich, arrogant and widely hated former peer, Xavier, winds up dead on the fateful night of the class reunion, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) must sniff out his murderer. Each episode of this wacky whodunnit is told from a different classmate’s perspective, adding an extra fun twist to this mystery. Sam Richardson, Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz, John Early and Ilana Glazer star alongside Haddish in The Afterparty.

The 8-episode series is on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+

The Gilded Age

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO

Downton Abbey fans, this one’s for you. The Gilded Age, created by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes, follows Marian Brook, who must move in with her aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, two pillars of the New York Aristocracy, after her father’s passing. The series charts Marian’s path from penniless to well-positioned in her old-money family in 1880s New York. Louisa Jacobson, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Carrie Coon star in this cinematic period drama.

The Gilded Age is now streaming weekly on HBO Max.

Watch on HBO Max

Servant

Apple TV+

This psychological horror series, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, follows a wealthy couple, Dorothy and Sean undergoing transitory object therapy after suffering the tragic loss of their 13-week-old child, Jericho. They hire a nanny, Leanne shortly after Jericho’s passing to take care of the extremely lifelike baby doll that Dorothy has come to believe is Jericho. Sean swiftly becomes suspicious of the devoutly religious Leanne, who has no qualms about treating the baby doll as Jericho. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint star in this dark and twisted series.

The third season of Servant is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+

Somebody Somewhere

Elizabeth Sisson/HBO

Stand-up comedian Bridget Everett stars in this somewhat dark HBO dramedy set in the actress’ very own hometown. Somebody Somewhere finds Everett’s 40-something Sam living in her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas six months after the sister she moved home to care for has passed away. The show follows Sam as she navigates the sticky spot she seems to find herself in, living in her late sister’s house, unable to clear away any of her things and just trying to stay afloat in her hometown that no longer feels like home.

Episodes of Somebody Somewhere release weekly on HBO Max.



Watch on HBO Max

Damsel

Magnolia Pictures

It’s a big week for Robert Pattinson fans. Alongside The Twilight Saga finding its new streaming home over on Peacock, the 2018 western film, Damsel, starring a southern accent spouting-Pattinson, is now available to stream through Prime Video, free with ads. This dark comedy follows Samuel Alabaster, an affluent pioneer who is traveling across the American frontier with a miniature horse and a chronically intoxicated man to propose to Penelope, (Mia Wasikowska) the apparent love of his life.

You can stream this twisted and wacky indie western flick via IMDB TV free with ads through Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

True Story With Ed and Randall

Richie Knapp/Peacock

This hybrid scripted/unscripted series is hosted by The Office’s Ed Helms and WandaVision’s Randall Park. The dynamic comedy duo welcomes average Americans to share their hilarious, inspiring, dramatic and action-packed true stories, and then watch them be reenacted by a star-studded cast of rotating actors and comedians. Terry Crews, Paul Scheer, Adam Pally, Rob Riggle, Maz Jobrani, Mindy Sterling, Shannon Woodward, Tichina Arnold, Tawny Newsome, Lauren Ash, Fortune Feimster, and more are set to appear on this fun and lighthearted show.

All six episodes of True Story With Ed and Randall are out now on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

As We See It

Prime Video

This eight-episode series follows Jack, Harrison and Violet, three roommates on the autism spectrum. The show focuses on the trio and their efforts to build careers, relationships and confidence in themselves with the help of their families, aide, and occasionally one another. As We See It stars newcomers Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, and Sue Ann Pien, all three of whom identify on the autism spectrum, alongside Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna. This dramedy comes from Parenthood creator Jason Katims, who serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Watch all eight episodes of As We See It on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

Peacemaker

HBO Max

John Cena returns as Peacemaker, but this time he’s hitting the small screen. HBO Max’s new Peacemaker series follows the former member of the Suicide Squad after recovering from Bloodsport’s bullet amidst the final action sequence of the second Suicide Squad film. The muscled and misguided hero is recruited to work on Project: Butterfly with a new team on a mission with questionable objectives. This shouldn’t be a problem for Peacemaker, who proudly believes in upholding peace at any cost, even (and sometimes especially) murder.

James Gunn’s Peacemaker is on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Watch on HBO Max



Sex Appeal

Jade Brennan/Hulu

Mika Abdalla, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Jake Short and Paris Jackson star in this new original film from Hulu. Sex Appeal follows perfectionist teen Avery Hansen-White, who sets out to master her sexuality after her long distance boyfriend suggests taking their relationship to the next level.

This teen comedy has hilarious jokes and plenty of heart, and it's available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Wolf Like Me

Mark Rogers/Peacock

This new dramedy series follows Frozen star Josh Gad and Isla Fisher as Gary and Mary. When Mary crashes her car into the struggling single father, causing his daughter to begin experiencing a panic attack, the pair share what could be called the furthest thing from a “meet-cute.” Against all odds, the sparks seem to just keep flying from there. But the recently widowed Gary isn’t the only one with baggage in this unlikely relationship. And judging from the trailer, Mary’s problems seem a tad hairier than average.

All six episodes of this genre-bending series are on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Sony Pictures Animation

The fourth and final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania franchise is bidding farewell with a bang. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania follows our favorite ferocious monsters as they’re transformed into human versions of themselves (with a few monstrous exceptions) by Van Helsing the monster-hunter’s Monsterification Ray. In their new and unfamiliar bodies, the now powerless Drac and an overzealous monster-fied Johnny team up to travel internationally on the hunt for a cure. Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon and more fan favorites return in the final installation of Hotel Transylvania.

Although originally intended to have a full theatrical release in 2021, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is exclusively on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

Euphoria, Season 2

Eddy Chen/HBO

The Emmy-winning HBO drama starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and more is back for its sophomore season, and the pressure is certainly on. After an extra-long hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, Rue, Jules, Cassie, Maddy, Nate and the rest of our favorite reckless love and drug-obsessed teens finally returned to us.

Catch new episodes of Euphoria streaming weekly on HBO Max.

Watch on HBO Max

The Book of Boba Fett

Lucasfilm

Disney+’s follow-up to their hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, follows the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (first introduced to us in Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back) and mercenary Fennec Shand as the duo navigate the galaxy’s underworld and return to Tatooine to lay claim to the former territory of Jabba the Hutt.

You can catch new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett streaming weekly on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

The Tender Bar

Claire Folger/ © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

George Clooney is in the director's chair for this film adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 novel of the same name. The Tender Bar stars Daniel Ranieri, Tye Sheridan, and Ron Livingston all playing J.R. Moehringer in different phases of his life. The film follows the young boy as he moves into his grandfather’s house in Long Island, New York and finds himself taken under the wing of his uncle Charlie, played by Ben Affleck. This coming-of-age drama has already received some award attention, including a Golden Globe nomination for Affleck, and is definitely worth the stream if you’re looking for a film to get you in your feelings.

Watch it now on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

Star Trek: Prodigy

Nickelodeon/Paramount+

The final five episodes of the animated Star Trek series are finally here. Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of young aliens who, upon discovering an abandoned Starfleet vessel, head out to explore the universe and search for adventure together. No need to fret about these final five episodes of season one being the last, because the U.S.S. Protostar’s alien crew are already renewed for more adventures in 2022.

Watch the entire first season of Star Trek: Prodigy out now on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

Emily in Paris, Season 2

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Our favorite fashion-forward expat is back and wearing more beret’s than ever. Season 1 ended with marketing executive Emily Cooper and her upstairs neighbor and highly skilled chef Gabriel (finally!) getting together in light of his break up. Emily also made some progress at work and in her new career as a semi-accidental influencer, meanwhile Emily’s (sort of) only friend, Mindy, has lost her job and unofficially moved in. Season 2 promises plenty of drama, Parisian romance, and the second-hand embarrassment of watching Emily struggle to fit in with the French.

You can watch all 10 episodes of season 2 of Emily in Paris now on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Being the Ricardos

Prime Video

This non-traditional Lucille Ball biopic, directed by the Academy Award-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. The film focuses on a week-long, controversy-packed period of the iconic celebrity couple’s life, wherein Lucy is investigated by the House of Un-American Activities Committee for ties to communism, and Desi becomes a scandalous subject in the tabloids. Being the Ricardos boasts a star-studded supporting cast, including Tony Hale, J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat and more.

Being the Ricardos is available to stream on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

1883

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Paramount+ is taking us back into the Yellowstone universe-- way back. This prequel to the popular Paramount Network show, Yellowstone, takes place long before the Dutton family controlled the largest swath of cattle land in America. 1883 follows the Duttons as they head west through the Great Plains to stake their claim on part of “untamed America” back in, you guessed it, 1883. This wild western series stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Billy Bob Thornton and more. Most recently announced to be making an appearance in the highly anticipated drama is Tom Hanks, slated to have a brief guest spot as Civil War General George Meade.

1883 is exclusively streaming on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

RENO 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

Comedy Central

The RENO 911! cast is reuniting in an attempt to take on QAnon. This upcoming special follows the deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they search for Q, the head of QAnon, and eventually end up trapped at sea on a QAnon cruise. Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Niecy Nash, are all set to return, along with later additions to the show, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts. Fans of the original series, feature film and Quibi reboot, and newcomers alike should enjoy this hilarious and timely Paramount+ original spinoff.

And be sure to catch up on all six seasons of RENO 911! Streaming now on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

The Real Housewives of Miami

Eugene Gologursky/Peacock

Miami’s favorite housewives are back and shadier than ever in this new season of The Real Housewives of Miami– the first in over 8 years! Original Housewives Larsa Pippen and Alexia Echevarria are back, alongside seasons 2 and 3 star Lisa Hochstein, plus some new faces like Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, who is the franchise's first LGBTQ+ Housewife to identify openly from the start of her stint on the show. The trailer promises a spicy reunion for the wives filled with the typical Real Housewives drama, just kicked up a notch for the 2021 version. Real Housewives and reality TV fans alike should be sure to check out this long-awaited reboot.

You can catch up on the first three seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami, and stream season 4 now on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

With Love

Prime Video

From the creator of Netflix' One Day at a Time comes With Love, a five-episode rom-com style series. The show spans multiple holidays and follows siblings Lily and Jorge Jr. two members of the Diaz family looking for love amidst the family and not-so-family-friendly festivities surrounding Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Dia de los Muertos. The series stars Emeraude Toubia, Rome Flynn, Constance Marie, Mark Indelicato and more.

You can catch this festive rom-com series on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

And Just Like That

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Our ladies (minus one) are back and better (dressed) than ever! The Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, sees the return of many familiar faces including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, alongside the series’ most popular romantic partners like Chris Noth, Evan Handler and David Eigenberg. The show picks up over a decade from where it left off, with Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda navigating life, love and grief in their 50s.

And Just Like That is streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

Watch on HBO Max

PEN15

Hulu

Everyone's favorite middle school besties are back for season 2 part 2 of PEN15. This laugh out loud comedy show stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as fictionalized 13-year old versions of themselves in the early 2000s. Everyone else in the cast is age appropriate, making Maya and Anna’s gross and cringe-worthy antics just that much more absurd. Sadly, this season will be this heartwarming and hilarious show’s last.

Stream all episodes of PEN15 on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Harlem

Prime Video

Harlem follows a tight-knit girl gang living in Harlem, NYC. It stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson, this 10-episode series follows the women as they navigate, love, life and careers in their 30s. If the SATC And Just Like That reboot is making you nostalgic for a New-York-in-your-young-and-scrappy-30s-type of show, Harlem could be the solution.

You can stream the entire first season of Harlem now on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

The Sex Lives of College Girls

HBO Max

Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling teamed up with Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Justin Noble for HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls. The series follows four college freshmen-- one of whom it's important to note is played by Timothée Chalamet's sister, Pauline-- who room together at Essex College in Vermont. Kimberly, Leighton, Whitney and Bela all come from largely different backgrounds and perspectives, but they're all sharing the unforgettable experience of newfound freedom in the university environment-- and the uncertainty of what they should do in the face of it. Go on the wildest of journeys with The Sex Lives of College Girls, now streaming on HBO Max.

Watch on HBO Max

The Beatles: Get Back

Photo courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.

After over a year of delays due to the pandemic, what began as a film has now been transformed into a three-part series which takes an intimate look at The Beatles’ creative process, and the state of their personal relationships towards the end of their partnership. The docuseries is in part crafted from 60 hours of unseen footage and over 100 hours of unheard audio that’s been stored away all this time.

Watch on Disney+

King Richard

Ryan Stetz / HBO

After over a year of delays due to the pandemic, King Richard has finally arrived to screens both big and small. The film follows the journey of Richard Williams as he raises his daughters into tennis icons. Based on the true story of Serena and Venus Williams’ childhood, the movie explores Richard’s experience with fatherhood and his efforts to secure his daughters’ futures in the sports world. While the odds seem stacked against them in the latest trailer, Richard appears certain that he has “the next two” Michael Jordans on his hands. And as we all now know, he was right. Catch this can't-miss sports and fatherhood flick now streaming on HBO Max.

Watch on HBO Max

The Wheel of Time

Prime Video

Amazon's foray into the epic world of fantasy starts now. Starring Golden Globe-winning actress Rosamund Pike, The Wheel of Time, based on the popular novel series of the same name, follows Moiraine, who belongs to a powerful all-female organization in a world where she and other select women possess magical powers. Moiraine must embark on a vast adventure with five young men and women to discover which of them is prophesied to be the “Dragon” Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. This fantastical series is streaming on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

The Shrink Next Door

Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s new thriller show, The Shrink Next Door, stars Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, and is based on a true crime podcast by the same name. The story follows Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz as their bizarre doctor-patient relationship unfolds. As Marty evolves on his therapy journey, so does Dr. Ike, who grows progressively more involved in Marty’s life, moves into Marty’s Hamptons home, and makes a play for Marty’s family business. Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson also star in this twisted series.

Watch on Apple+



Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

If you missed this chapter of the MCU in theaters, now is your chance to catch up. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available to stream on Disney+! This action-packed superhero origin story follows Marvel’s first Asian protagonist, Shang-Chi, as he grows up training to be an assassin. He comes of age and attempts to leave behind a life of crime, but the terrorist organization by the name of Ten Rings comes calling, and Shang-Chi finds his father, Wenwu-- AKA The Mandarin-- at the helm of the entire evil operation. It’s jam-packed with new and familiar faces -- including Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung Chiu-wai -- joining or reprising their MCU roles.

Watch on Disney+

Insecure

Glen Wilson / HBO

Season 4 of Insecure left fans totally gobsmacked with its unexpected twists, and now the fifth and final season of the show is here, promising new turns and challenges for the beloved characters. The final season will focus on Lawrence having a child, Issa and Molly’s friendship, and Molly’s relationship status. All episodes of Insecure are available to stream on HBO Max.



Watch on HBO Max