The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale is an award-winning Hulu Original based on the chilling dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood. The show recently returned for its fourth season which chronicles June’s rise as a rebel leader against the oppressive government of Gilead. Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men) stars opposite Joseph Fiennes (American Horror Story).

Atlanta

Atlanta stars Donald Glover as a college dropout-turned-music-producer/manager who’s trying to make a star out of his rapping cousin and give his daughter a better life. Glover has won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his work on the series. Zazie Beetz (Joker) and Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah) co-star.

Shrill

Shrill is a Hulu original starring SNL cast member Aidy Bryant. The down-to-earth comedy is based on Lindy West’s book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. It follows a millennial worker who struggles to rise in a world that undervalues her due to her weight. The show has been praised for its sharp social commentary and Bryant’s standout performance.

My So-Called Life

My So-Called Life is a mid-90s teen drama that was named one of the best TV shows ever by Time despite being canceled one season after airing. Claire Danes (Homeland) leads the ensemble cast that includes Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) and Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery). All 19 episodes were recently added to Hulu.

Kenan

After 18 years (and counting) on Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson returns to his sitcom roots with Kenan. In it, he stars as a morning show host in Atlanta raising two daughters while dealing with the conflicting views of his father-in-law (Don Johnson) and brother/manager (Chris Redd). The first season is available on Hulu.

Modern Family

Modern Family is an ensemble comedy about the diverse descendants and in-laws of Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) as they navigate modern life in suburban Los Angeles. The show won 22 Emmy Awards (out of its 75 nominations) during its 11-year run.

PEN15

PEN15 is a raucous comedy created by and starring Maya Erskine (Insecure) and Anna Konkle (Rosewood) as 13-year-old outcasts in middle school. Every episode perfectly encapsulates the awkwardness of attending school in the early 2000s. The first two seasons are available to stream, with more episodes on the way sometime in 2021.

Animaniacs (2020)

The whacky, zany totally insane-y comedy musical cartoon returned to Hulu in 2020 with brand new episodes. Each 30-minute episode typically features two shorts with the titular trio, and one short that follows Pinky and the Brain as they try to take over the world. A great option for new fans and ‘90s kids alike.

Alone

Alone is a reality show with a simple premise, whoever can live longest in the woods without any human contact wins $500,000-1,000,000. The show is addicting both for its survival premise and the diverse, interesting and sometimes clueless contestants who appear.

Ramy

Ramy is a comedy-drama starring stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef as a millennial Muslim balancing his faith and his life in New Jersey. Youssef won a Golden Globe for acting in the leading role. The second season added two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book) as a recurring character.

What We Do In The Shadows

What We Do In The Shadows is an adaptation of the hilarious 2014 horror mockumentary film of the same name. It was created by Jermaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) and follows four vampires in Staten Island who find that their old world and supernatural tendencies conflict with the modern world.

Difficult People

On the surface, Difficult People is a dark comedy about two jaded New York City comedians. But really, it’s just a vehicle for Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street) to be snarky to everyone, something they both do extremely well. The entire series, which features guest stars such as Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon and Lin-Manuel Miranda, is available to stream on Hulu.

Fargo

The crime-comedy based on the film of the same name follows an anthology format, with each season featuring a brand new cast of characters and plot. Throughout its four seasons it has starred Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Ted Danson, Ewan McGregor and Chris Rock. It won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series in 2014.

The Bisexual

The Bisexual is a six-part comedy-drama series that originally aired on Channel 4 in the UK. It follows a woman who breaks her long-term relationship to explore her sexuality. The show has been praised for its dry humor and poignant perspective on identity.



Snowfall

Snowfall is a crime drama that follows a drug dealer and the CIA operative tracking him down during the crack epidemic in 1983 Los Angeles. It was created by John Singleton (Boyz n the Hood) and was recently picked up for a fifth season.

Little Fires Everywhere

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Celeste Ng, Little Fires Everywhere tells the story of two contrasting families whose lives become intertwined in a Cleveland suburb. It stars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.

