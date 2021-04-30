Disney+ is dropping a bunch of hot new titles this month including must-see TV and movies.

While you're binge-watching Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, make time to stream Disney's newest animated Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

High School Music: The Musical: The Series fans who have been waiting for a new season won't have to wait any longer. Season 2 of the musical teen dramedy hits the streaming platform this month as well.

Love a good origin story? Stream Cruellawhen it comes to Disney+ this month to see how she went from the cutting edge of fashion to the throes of villainy.

Whether you’re in the mood to get lost in a fantasy or just sing along to some show tunes, you’ll find something to fall in love with here, with unforgettable appearances from Emma Stone, Olivia Rodrigo, Emilio Estevez, John Stamos and more.

So grab your favorite blanket, make some popcorn and let us point you to your next big TV obsession.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (May 4)

Disney's latest animated Star Wars series follows the elite squad of clones known as The Bad Batch, who were introduced in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The clones, voiced by various actors including Dee Bradley Baker, must find their way through the post-war galaxy, which is ever-changing and full of danger.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (May 14)

The East High Wildcats are back for their highly anticipated second season. This time, the high schoolers are putting on Beauty and the Beast and dealing with everyday drama. But that's not all! The teens are also preparing to battle their rival school, North High, for a cutthroat student theater competition.

Cruella (May 28)

The 101 Dalmatians prequel tells the story of a young, ambitious and ever-stylish Cruella de Vil. Before she was dying to get her hands on those precious Dalmatian puppies, she was trying to get her fashion designs noticed. The new Disney film stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

Want to see what other titles are heading to the streaming service in May? Get the full list below:

Available May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101

Available May 7

Disney Wander over Yonder

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot: Episode 104

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102

Available May 14

Disney Special Agent Oso

X-Men: The Last Stand

Race to the Center of the Earth

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 201

Big Shot: Episode 105

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 103

Available May 21

Disney Big City Greens

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Ice Road Rescue

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 202

Big Shot: Episode 106

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 109

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 104

Available May 28

Kingdom of the Polar Bears

Wicked Tuna

Cruella

Launchpad

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 203

Big Shot: Episode 107

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 110

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 105



