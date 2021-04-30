What's New on Disney Plus: 'Cruella' and More
Disney+ is dropping a bunch of hot new titles this month including must-see TV and movies.
While you're binge-watching Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, make time to stream Disney's newest animated Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
High School Music: The Musical: The Series fans who have been waiting for a new season won't have to wait any longer. Season 2 of the musical teen dramedy hits the streaming platform this month as well.
Love a good origin story? Stream Cruellawhen it comes to Disney+ this month to see how she went from the cutting edge of fashion to the throes of villainy.
Whether you’re in the mood to get lost in a fantasy or just sing along to some show tunes, you’ll find something to fall in love with here, with unforgettable appearances from Emma Stone, Olivia Rodrigo, Emilio Estevez, John Stamos and more.
So grab your favorite blanket, make some popcorn and let us point you to your next big TV obsession.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (May 4)
Disney's latest animated Star Wars series follows the elite squad of clones known as The Bad Batch, who were introduced in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The clones, voiced by various actors including Dee Bradley Baker, must find their way through the post-war galaxy, which is ever-changing and full of danger.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (May 14)
The East High Wildcats are back for their highly anticipated second season. This time, the high schoolers are putting on Beauty and the Beast and dealing with everyday drama. But that's not all! The teens are also preparing to battle their rival school, North High, for a cutthroat student theater competition.
Cruella (May 28)
The 101 Dalmatians prequel tells the story of a young, ambitious and ever-stylish Cruella de Vil. Before she was dying to get her hands on those precious Dalmatian puppies, she was trying to get her fashion designs noticed. The new Disney film stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.
Want to see what other titles are heading to the streaming service in May? Get the full list below:
Available May 4
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101
Available May 7
Disney Wander over Yonder
Everyone’s Hero
Flicka 2
Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Big Shot: Episode 104
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102
Available May 14
Disney Special Agent Oso
X-Men: The Last Stand
Race to the Center of the Earth
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 201
Big Shot: Episode 105
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 108
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 103
Available May 21
Disney Big City Greens
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Ice Road Rescue
Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Inside Pixar: Unpacked
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 202
Big Shot: Episode 106
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 109
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 104
Available May 28
Kingdom of the Polar Bears
Wicked Tuna
Cruella
Launchpad
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 203
Big Shot: Episode 107
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 110
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 105
