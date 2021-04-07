Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You've been lovingThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Mandalorian on Disney+. And that's just the beginning.

Not only has the platform produced several hit original series, but it's also home to your favorite childhood animated series such as The Proud Family, DuckTalesand X-Men. Disney+ is where you can find docu-series and reality shows that you won't find on any other streaming site. This includes the show Inside Pixar, which provides viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at Pixar artist's creative process; and the show Encore!, where adults return to their high schools to re-create their high school musical but this time with help from theater professionals.

We can think of many more reasons as to why you should sign up for Disney+ — and we've listed them for you below.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

If you loved the 1992 Emilio Estevez flick about a scrappy peewee hockey team, you should check out this TV series, which features the return of Estevez and a continuation of that homage to the sport. But this time around, the Ducks are no underdogs. When a 12-year-old team reject finds himself in need of a new squad, he builds his own, with the help of Estevez’s returning character, Gordon Bombay.

Agent Carter

The Marvel TV series follows the life of Peggy Carter as she returns to the Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR) following the end of World War II and the death of Steve Rogers. Carter, who would rather take down bad guys than work behind a desk, must secretly work to clear the name of Howard Stark, who has been framed for a crime he did not commit.

Agent Carter Disney-ABC Television Group Agent Carter Watch Now

Star Wars: Clone Wars Volumes I & II

Disney+ recently added this vintage Star Wars collection. Each volume is comprised of 20 animated Star Wars episodes, all centered around the inter-galactic drama of the Clone Wars.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Marvel buddy-comedy follows what happens when Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) team up as their superhero identities post- Avengers: Endgame. There's still so much more action to come from Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

WandaVision

Step inside the sitcom-style world of Marvel's Wanda Maximoff. Everything may seem perfect with her husband Vision and their quaint neighbors in their New Jersey neighborhood that seems to keep shifting decades, but watch and learn that everything—including their hold on reality— is not what it seems.

WandaVision Disney+ WandaVision Watch Now

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The 10-episode scripted series, set at the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, follows a group of students as they count down to opening night of their school's first-ever stage production of High School Musical. “It's such a big honor to be continuing the High School Musical franchise because, obviously, it was just so integral to our childhoods and just is one of the most successful D-COMs. We definitely pay homage to it in a lot of different ways," actress Olivia Rodrigo told ET about the meta series, which will return for a second season.

The Mandalorian

Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, The Mandalorian follows the travails of a lone gunfighter (voiced by Pedro Pascal) in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. “You can't begin to imagine the level of art and technology that is being put into this production and the different departments. I wouldn't even know how to name them, break them down, there's got to be so many of them with, to create the world that we're in and you're standing in the center of it and playing, you know, and telling a story and you just can't believe it,” Pascal told ET about the ambitious and acclaimed live-action series.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

After its cancellation in 2013, The Clone Wars was unexpectedly revived in 2018, with longtime Star Wars producer Dave Filoni returning for 12 final episodes to conclude the stories of Anakin and Obi-Wan, Rex, Ahsoka Tano and more. “We feel a tremendous responsibility to make something that lives up to the legacy that George Lucas created with the original series. I think our team, many of whom worked on the show from the beginning, has risen to the challenge,” Filoni said at the time. And now that Rosario Dawson has been cast as Ahsoka in season 2 of The Mandalorian, there’s no better time to see how her journey continues after leaving the Jedi Order.

Boy Meets World

A longtime staple of ABC’s '90s TGIF programming, the teen series follows Cory Matthews as he navigates the ups and downs of high school and college with the help of his best friend, Shawn, and his one true love, Topanga.

Girl Meets World

One decade after Boy Meets World ended, the franchise picks up with Cory and Topanga’s tween daughter, Riley, at the center of the story. While the new series is chock-full of new characters, original favorites such as Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), Cory's older brother Eric (Will Friedle) and everyone's favorite teacher Mr. Feeny (William Daniels) make appearances. The second series ran for three seasons.

Lizzie McGuire

Starring Hilary Duff, the tween series follows the titular 13-year-old and her best friends, Miranda and Gordo, as they explore the politics, faux pas and joys of being a middle schooler. To help Lizzie deal with everyday ordeals, she turns to her animated alter ego who always knows what to say. A reboot, which follows an adult Lizzie as she navigates life in New York City, had begun filming in 2020 but was ultimately scrapped from production.

Raven's Home

Your friendly neighborhood psychic is back, and this time she has children of her own. The Disney threequel follows Raven, her twin children, her best friend, Chelsea, and Chelsea’s son and their adventures together under one roof. “Raven has not changed,” Symone told ET of her beloved character. “I think Raven Baxter is still that fun, kooky, crazy, down for whatever, here for friends girl. But now, she has kids. So, she’s a lot more [about] teaching them to be just as crazy as her, in a loving way.”

The Proud Family

The 2001 animated Disney series follows the antics of the Proud family and their friends. During its four year run, the series featured voices from major celebs such as Samuel L. Jackson, Raven-Symone, Shia LaBeouf, Solange Knowles, Gabrielle Union, Kobe Bryant, Mariah Carey, Ashanti and Alicia Keys. In 2020, Disney+ announced that The Proud Family is getting a revival series called The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Diary of a Future President

See the world through the eyes of future U.S.President and current sixth grader Elena Cañero-Reed, as she navigates middle school. The TV show about the Cuban-American pre-teen was renewed for a second season in 2020. The Disney+ title stars Tess Romero, Selenis Leyva, and Gina Rodriguez.

Once Upon a Time

Storybrooke, Maine, is home to your favorite fairytale characters including Snow White, Captain Hook, Belle, Rumplestiltskin, The Little Mermaid and more. The only trouble is, they're all under the spell of a wicked queen who made them forget who they really are. Stream all seven seasons now.

Inside Pixar

The docu-series is a must-see for any major Pixar fan. Each episode explores the people, the artistry, and culture that comes together to make Pixar Animation Studios so unmatched at what they do. Viewers learn where ideas come from, how their writing process develops and even get to see what kind of pastries Pixar enjoys on campus from their pastry chef.

Encore!

This Kristen Bell-hosted reality series poses the question: What if you got to do your high school musical over again? In this Disney+ original, drama classes and after-school theatre groups from around America get back together anywhere from 10 to 30 years later, to perform their high school musicals over again. This time they have the added oomph of professional costumes, music, sets and background Broadway performers. We promise, it's unlike any reality show you've ever seen.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Follow wacky and wonderful Jeff Goldblum as the actor tours America. Goldblum explores things people like such as ice cream, tattoos and denim and not only interviews experts in the field, but also gives his often unique take on all of it.

So Weird

This 1999 series is basically the X-Files for kids. You'll be captivated by Fiona, an unusual teen on the road with her rockstar mom, tracking down everything having to do with aliens and the paranormal in-between gigs. A paranormal expert teenager is pretty cool, but so is this– Fiona's mom Molly is played by The Mamas & the Papas progeny and real life singer, Mackenzie Phillips.

So Weird Buena Vista Television So Weird Watch Now

DuckTales

The animated trials of trillionaire Scrooge McDuck and his mischievous grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie, never get old in this beloved ‘80s series, which was recently rebooted for two more seasons, with Webby, the granddaughter of Scrooge’s maid, Mrs. Beakley, joining the gang for more antics and adventures.

DuckTales Disney+ Disney Television Animation DuckTales Disney+ Watch Now

Forky Asks a Question

The computer-animated series is a spinoff of Pixar’s Toy Story film franchise, which introduced the handmade toy Forky, voiced by Tony Hale, in the fourth film. Set after the events of the latest film, which is also available to stream, each five-minute episode follows Forky as he asks his friends different questions about life.

Gravity Falls

Twins Dipper and Mabel travel to the titular mysterious town in Oregon, where they come upon strange occurrences during their summer vacations in this short-lived, yet acclaimed animated series featuring the all-star voices of Jason Ritter, Kristen Schaal and Linda Cardellini.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls

The renowned survivalist takes some of Hollywood’s biggest stars -- Armie Hammer, Brie Larson and Channing Tatum -- to the most extreme places on Earth for a firsthand guide to surviving in the wild and what to do if you’ve been left behind. No, Grylls does not drink water from elephant dung here, but he does get some funny moments out of his celebrity guests who are completely out of their element.

The Simpsons

The Simpsons follows the antics of a blue-collar family -- Homer and Marge and their kids, Bart, Lisa and Maggie -- living in the every town, Springfield. The series has spawned a featured film, The Simpsons Movie, and a new short, Maggie Simpson in Playdate With Destiny, all of which is available on the platform.

The Simpsons Fox The Simpsons Watch Now

X-Men - The Animated Series

There’s no shortage of animated Marvel series on the platform, but nothing tops 1992’s animated adaptation of the classic X-Men comics. Throughout its 76 episodes, the series brought to life well-known storylines like Days of Future Past, The Dark Phoenix Saga, and Wolverine’s ‘Weapon X’ backstory, all of which made it a hit on Saturday morning TV.

RELATED CONTENT:

See Tom Hiddleston in First Full Trailer for Marvel's 'Loki' Series

Everything 'Star Wars' Streaming on Disney Plus

What's New on Disney Plus

How to Watch Marvel's 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Streaming Now

Everything Worth Watching on Disney Plus Right Now