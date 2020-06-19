The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now

Amazon is offering deals on watches! The website is taking up to 50% off on top watch brands such as Anne Klein, Guess, Timex and more.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs, you're sure to find a great timepiece to add to your collection -- whether you're currently looking for a dressy or casual option.

The watch sale comes ahead of the Amazon Summer Sale, which starts on June 22. We're expecting major discounts across fashion categories from big brands, including clothing, shoes, jewelry and more.

Scroll through to shop deals early on chic watches.

Dress Watch Bulova Amazon Dress Watch Bulova This stainless steel watch with leather strap is so sophisticated. REGULARLY $275 $119.99 at Amazon

Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West Amazon Rubberized Bracelet Watch Nine West A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color. REGULARLY $36.75 $24.99 at Amazon

Weekender 31mm Watch Timex Amazon Weekender 31mm Watch Timex An effortless style that'll keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle. REGULARLY $55 $33.34 at Amazon

Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger Amazon Rose Gold-Tone Watch Tommy Hilfiger A glamorous rose-gold watch. REGULARLY $102 $64.99 at Amazon

