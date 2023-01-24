Shopping

The Best Watches for Men and Women on Amazon to Gift This Valentine's Day 2023

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Westend61/Getty Images

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you're in search for the perfect gift, Amazon has tons of markdowns on designer watches. Right now, you can find deals for up to 66% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado, Bulova, Fossil, Kate Spade, and more. We gathered the best deals on watches for all of your valentines just in time for Feburary 14th. 

With Valentine's Day three weeks away, the watches we found make great gifts for all of your loved ones, whether it be a romantic partner, galentine, beloved family member or just a self-appreciation gift for yourself. From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's deals selection of dressy and casual watches. 

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches deals ahead of Valentine's Day 2023

Women's Watches

Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch

Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch is perfect for a polished and chic look. This Kate Spade watch is available in 15 different colors and styles for any look.

$178$100
Fossil Women's Virginia Stainless Steel Crystal-Accented Dress Quartz Watch
Fossil Women's Virginia Stainless Steel Crystal-Accented Dress Quartz Watch
Amazon
Fossil Women's Virginia Stainless Steel Crystal-Accented Dress Quartz Watch

A sophisticated bracelet watch made by Fossil that can be worn any season. Take this watch to your local fossil store for free engraving.

$140$70
Nine West Women's Strap Watch
Nine West Women's Strap Watch
Amazon
Nine West Women's Strap Watch

If you're looking for a simple watch that makes a statement, this Nine West Women's Strap Watch is exactly what you need (especially at this price).

$37$25
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch

Get 66% off this Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch. With over 11,000 reviews, this watch is a popular watch available in 17 different colors and styles.

$65$29
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch

The Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch is crafted in silver and gold-tone featuring blue sunray dial with Roman numerals indices, a date window and three chronograph subdials.

$275$148
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Amazon
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents

This Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch is crafted with Swarovski Crystal accents with a mother-of-pearl dial. It's an elegant gift that will stun. 

 

$325$221
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch

This Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch is boyfriend-style watch with slender hour markers featuring printed logo at center dial and ivory resin center links on bracelet. 

$65$33
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch

A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. This watch features rose-gold hands and markers.

$37$23

Men's Watches

Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. This watch is available in 19 different colors.

$200$122
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

The Apple Watch Series 4 allows you to keep track of daily activities such as workouts. Plus, you can take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, making it easy to stay connected. 

$849$743
Bulova Moonwatch
Bulova Moonwatch 96B258
Amazon
Bulova Moonwatch

The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions. 

$675$563
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. 

$250$199
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Amazon
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

A classic watch at a price you can't beat. 

$62$43
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch

A timeless watch crafted with genuine luggage brown leather. This Fossil watch will make the perfect gift.

$160$135

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

