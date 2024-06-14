Summer is here and body odor can be a thing of the past with whole-body deodorants.
Apparently, folks were using underarm deodorant in so many unexpected places that body care brands delivered what the people really wanted: whole-body deodorants.
In a new generation of stink-stoppers, these deodorants are made to be applied almost anywhere. Whether you’re self-conscious about body odor or want to feel fresh all summer, this new skincare class is made for all of your bits: feet, thighs, under-boob, rolls, you name it. Like underarm deodorant, these products come in spray, cream and stick versions for every preferred type of application. Some have antiperspirant ingredients, while others are safer for sensitive skin.
Sweat doesn’t smell; the odor-causing bacteria that feed on sweat do. So, most full-body deodorants work to help neutralize those pesky bacteria rather than just covering them up with a pretty smell. Many also incorporate skin-loving ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil and witch hazel. Whole-body deodorants come in a variety of scents using essential oils or other perfumes like vanilla, white tea and coconut. The rise in popularity of these niche deodorants means there are now many options to choose from. We put together some of the most popular brands to shop ahead of the warmest months.
With so many options, read on to see key ingredients and features you may appreciate. Shop the best whole-body deodorants to find the perfect one for you.
Lume Whole Body Deodorant
A popular brand for both men and women, Lume offers a variety of scents and formulas. In over 86,000 reviews extolling the benefits, one raves "I love how long-lasting this stuff is! As a big guy who sweats a lot, I never had to worry about a dab of this stuff failing me even at the end of the night."
Secret Whole Body Deodorant Stick for Women - Peach and Vanilla
Try the same trusted Secret deodorant brand in a whole-body stick formula. It even comes in a few different scents. You can also buy it in a spray.
Dove Whole Body Deodorant, Aluminum-Free Invisible Cream - Coconut and Vanilla
Stalwart body-care brand Dove's whole-body deodorant has skincare ingredients like glycerin, vitamins B3 and E, and a coconut vanilla scent. Dove boasts it is safe for sensitive skin and made without aluminum, parabens, baking soda or alcohol.
Happy Curves All-Over Whole-Body Natural Deodorant for Women - Aluminum-Free
This all-natural whole-body deodorant has skin-soothing ingredients like aloe, chamomile and vitamin C. One happy reviewer says, "Great quality! It is easy to use, smells great and works amazing." The brand suggests using the chafing powder too for total body relief.
Eco Roots Natural Deodorant for Women and Men
This handmade organic cream gets good reviews, like "This deodorant’s durability is good because it can lasts for hours even if you are physically active." It's made with jojoba oil, arrowroot powder, coconut oil and shea butter to help promote healthy, nourished skin.
Native Whole Body Deodorant Spray - Lilac and White Tea
The brand boasts that this whole-body deodorant works up to 72 hours against odor and is safe for the entire body.
SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Whole Body Deodorant Cream
SheaMoisture's plant-based, whole-body deodorant is made for melanin-rich skin and is gynecologist-approved.
Mando Bourbon Leather Body Deodorant
Mando's men's whole body deodorant comes in stick and cream formulas and is available in a few different scents. It is pH-optimized to help block odor before it starts. Father's Day gift, anyone?
Lume Acidified Deodorant Wipes with 24 Hour Odor Control
For people on the go, these wipes freshen while delivering deodorant via handy wipes. Developed by a gynecologist, these Lume Acidified Deodorant Wipes are aluminum free, hypoallergenic, and said to be safe for all of your odor-prone areas.
RELATED CONTENT: