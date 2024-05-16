Apparently, folks were using underarm deodorant in so many unexpected places that body care brands delivered what the people really wanted: whole-body deodorants.

In a new generation of stink-stoppers, these deodorants are made to be applied almost anywhere. Whether you’re self-conscious about body odor or want to feel fresh all summer, this new skincare class is made for all of your bits: feet, thighs, under-boob, rolls, you name it. Like underarm deodorant, these products come in spray, cream and stick versions for every preferred type of application. Some have antiperspirant ingredients, while others are safer for sensitive skin.

Sweat doesn’t smell; the odor-causing bacteria that feed on sweat do. So, most full-body deodorants work to help neutralize those pesky bacteria rather than just covering them up with a pretty smell. Many also incorporate skin-loving ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil and witch hazel. Whole-body deodorants come in a variety of scents using essential oils or other perfumes like vanilla, white tea and coconut. The rise in popularity of these niche deodorants means there are now many options to choose from. We put together some of the most popular brands to shop ahead of the warmest months.

With so many options, read on to see key ingredients and features you may appreciate. Shop the best whole-body deodorants to find the perfect one for you.

Lume Whole Body Deodorant Lume Lume Whole Body Deodorant A popular brand for both men and women, Lume offers a variety of scents and formulas. In over 86,000 reviews extolling the benefits, one raves "I love how long-lasting this stuff is! As a big guy who sweats a lot, I never had to worry about a dab of this stuff failing me even at the end of the night." $20 Shop Now

