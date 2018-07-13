‘The Big Bang Theory’ Lands Major Emmy Nomination But Is Accidentally Left Off the List

Bazinga!

It seems The Big Bang Theory was accidentally left off the list of Emmy nominations in a major category. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit CBS show actually received a nomination in the Outstanding Directing category, making it the seventh nomination in the category instead of the six listed during Thursday’s announcement.

“Voting in the Emmy category of Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series resulted in seven nominees,” the TV Academy told THR in a statement. “One of the nominees, The Big Bang Theory’s episode ‘The Bow Tie Asymmetry,’ directed by Mark Cendrowski, was inadvertently left off various Television Academy communications platforms during today’s nomination activities.”

THR first noticed something was amiss when the nominees didn’t feature any multi-camera shows. Last year the TV Academy implemented a rule that a multi-camera show, like The Big Bang Theory, must be featured in the nominees for Outstanding Directing.

The show hasn’t officially responded to its Emmy nomination. The Outstanding Directing category was the only category the comedy was nominated in this year, respectively. Since debuting in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has won 10 Emmys.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, starting at 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Here's a closer look at this year's nominees:

