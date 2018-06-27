'The Bold Type' Stars Aisha Dee & Nikohl Boosheri Reveal Why Kadena Is Totally 'Shipworthy' (Exclusive)

Welcome to Shipworthy, TV lovers!

Each week, ET’s resident small screen romance expert, Leanne Aguilera, will be traversing the high seas and investigating one of TV’s most swoonworthy ships. Sail along to relive the sweetest moments, hottest makeouts and more -- and then head over to Twitter to let us know what you loved and which ships you’d love to see more of!

This week's ship: Kadena, aka The Bold Type's Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Adena El Amin (Nikohl Boosheri). Over the course of this unexpected courtship, Adena and Kat's relationship has evolved into one of the best LGBTQ couples on TV -- and we can't get enough of this passionate pairing. In fact, we think the only people who love Kadena more than the fans are the actresses who play them!

"Kadena is a household name, it's very exciting!" Dee recently dished to ET in our latest episode of Shipworthy.

"It feels nice in your mouth: Kadena," Boosheri added with a smile.

When asked about the evolution of their onscreen relationship, the Bold Type actresses were quick to reveal why Kat and Adena make such a great match.

"I think sometimes you just meet people... and there's just a magnet. You're two magnets to each other and it's unavoidable and there's nothing you can really do about it," Boosheri explained. "I think we felt it even working together. These two people are just very drawn together. Adena is, obviously, a little more experienced, a little older and mature and Kat is coming into herself as a woman as a bisexual woman. I love that we don’t feel like we need to put labels on it."

"Well, to me, it's just been a love story. It's a romantic comedy!" Dee gushed. "I can definitely relate to [Kat]. When you've never been in a relationship before, it's very exciting. You just want to scream it to the heavens and you want to be with that person forever because you just don’t really know what you're getting yourself into yet. That was something that I was really happy to see."

Press play on the video above to watch our full Kadena-loving interview with Dee and Boosheri, discover our picks for Kat and Adena's best "Knotty or Nice" scenes and find out why we think this couple is one of the best LGBTQ relationships on TV.

Which Kadena scene is your favorite? Share your thoughts with @LeanneAguilera on Twitter and then send in your nominations for which couples you think deserve to be featured on future episodes of Shipworthy!

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bold Type': Sutton and Kat Surprise Jane With Tequila and Bagels After Her Epic Firing

Katie Stevens Explains Why 'The Bold Type' Is Even More Important for Young Women Today (Exclusive)

'The Bold Type' Stars Reveal the Best (and Steamiest!) Headlines From Season 2 (Exclusive)