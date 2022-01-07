'The Boys' Sets Season 3 Premiere Date: Watch the Announcement
'The Boys' Season 2: Stars Reveal What They Love (and Hate!) Abo…
Holiday Movie Milestones: ’Serendipity,’ ‘The Santa Clause 3’ an…
Halle Bailey Reacts to ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Javier Bardem Pr…
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert…
Jennifer Aniston Makes Nod to ’Friends’ in ‘Facts of Life’ Live …
Nick Cannon’s Main Priority Following Death of Infant Son Zen (S…
Melora Hardin Reveals Which ‘Office’ Scene Still Makes Her Laugh…
Alicia Keys Is a ‘Super Proud Mom’ After Recording First Song Wi…
Mark Hamill Joins Forces With Make-A-Wish at Disneyland Resorts’…
Travis Scott Claims He Was Unaware of Fatalities During Astrowor…
Tracee Ellis Ross Reflects on 'Black-ish's Series Finale at WWD …
Watch a Sneak Peek From UP tv's 'Fixing Up Christmas' Holiday Mo…
Adam Rodriguez and Jessica Camacho Get Into the Holiday Spirit i…
Rob Lowe Takes Us Back to the '80s in NatGeo's 'Top Ten' Series:…
Chris Noth Teases Mr. Big's Return After Shocking Death on ‘And …
'Selling Tampa' Cast Shares Wishes for Season 2 (Exclusive)
Watch Cardi B Give Fans Rare Glimpse of Baby Boy During Birthday…
'The Lost City' Trailer No. 1
Matthew McConaughey's Kids Look So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet O…
The Boys are back.
Amazon Prime Video's superhero series returns for its eight-episode third season with the first three episodes on Friday, June 3, the streaming service announced Friday. New episodes will continue to drop weekly every Friday leading up to the finale on July 8.
The premiere date announcement was made via a special video featuring Homelander (Antony Starr), Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) during the final installment of the Vought News Network (VNN) digital series, "Seven on 7 With Cameron Coleman." Watch it below.
From Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, The Boys is "a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes -- who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good." Tasked with stopping corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets.
Season 3 stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Starr, Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Minifie, Claudia Doumit and new addition Jensen Ackles, who debuts as Soldier Boy.
For more, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jensen Ackles Suits Up for 'The Boys' Season 3: First Photo
'The Boys' Stars Break Down the Biggest Season 2 Premiere Moments
'The Boys' Season 2 Cast Reveals What They Love (and Hate!) About Their Super Suits (Exclusive)