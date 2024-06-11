'The Boys' to End With Season 5

ET has confirmed that The Boys will end with season 5. The Prime Video series' creator and executive producer, Eric Kripke, shared on social media that now's as good a time as ever to announce that the series is coming to an end.

Kripke took to social media on Tuesday and posted what appears to be the final scene (albeit, heavily redacted) in season 4. After the final scene fades out, there's a line that reads, "SEE YOU FOR OUR FINAL SEASON, MOTHER F***ERS!"

In his caption, the showrunner explains the inevitable.

"Season 4 Premiere Week is the perfect time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!" he shared. "Which was always my plan, I just had to be cagey about it until I got final permission from @voughtintl. But I’m thrilled to bring this story to a gory, epic, emotional climax. So check out Season 4, premiering THIS THURSDAY, because the end has begun! Hop in for the ride. Which will be bumpy. And probably a little moist. @theboystv @primevideo."

Karen Fukuhara, who stars on the series as Kimiko Miyashiro, commented, "I'm ready but also not ready but I'm ready if you know what I mean🔥❤️🥹."

Of course, this isn't the first time Kripke has said a show of his would end after season 5. Fans will recall he also created Supernatural, which lasted 15 seasons and 327 episodes. Kripke helmed the WB series during its first five seasons, followed by Sera Gamble (seasons 6-7), Jeremy Carver (8-11), Andrew Dabb (12-15) and Robert Singer (12-15).

In fact, Gamble also commented to remind folks about it.

"Some of us remember the last time you said 5 seasons 😜," Gamble wrote.

The Boys is about corrupt superheroes starring Fukuhara, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie Usher, Laz Alonso and Chace Crawford.

Season 4 of The Boys is a highly anticipated one, given that it was back in August 2022 when it was announced that Jeffrey Dean Morgan would be joining the cast. Morgan and Kripke are reuniting after having first worked together on Supernatural.

While details about his role haven’t been revealed, Morgan took to social media at the time to share his excitement. “Can’t tell you how excited I am! Big thanks to [Eric Kripke] and [AMC+] & [The Boys] for finding a way with both schedules,” he wrote, presumably referring to the fact that he’s currently filming The Walking Dead spinoff Dead City. “No easy task. SO DAMN STOKED!!”

RELATED CONTENT: