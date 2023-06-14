Drew Taggart is making a personal reveal while promoting The Chainsmokers' latest single.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old musician, who is in the group with Alex Pall, shared a video of him sitting at a piano while playing their latest single, "Self Destruction Mode," with bludnymph.

The post wasn't just about the music, though, as Taggart used the opportunity to get personal and share his struggle with alcohol.

"i’ve struggled with drinking throughout my career as it’s an addiction that’s woven into the environment we exist in," he wrote. "this guilt of not being good enough or not being better ironically sends me into a spiral that restarts my bad habit cycle."

He continued, "this song isn’t a cry for help but more of an embrace or celebration of all that i am. i know that im flawed. i know that i am great and so are you. Never forget it."

Taggart's post didn't go into further detail or reveal if he will continue to drink. Fans took to the comments to support the DJ.

"This post has the best message , I've ever seen on instagram," one user wrote.

"🖤 big hugs friend, it’s not easy but keep on keeping on 💥btw song on repeat 🫶," another person wrote.

"Love this 💯💯💯 you are a real one for this!," another person added.

Taggart's caption echoed the lyrics of the song.

"I woke up in self-destruction mode/I press go and I do it again/I love my sins, they're all I know/We got closer than all of my friends," the chorus of the song, sung by bludnymph, says.

"Self Destruction Mode" was released by the Chainsmokers on June 1.

This isn't the first time Taggart or Pall have gotten personal. In January, the duo appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and revealed they had "weird" threesomes together.

