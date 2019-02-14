The Chainsmokers are calling out Mariah Carey for a super-awkward moment!



Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart, the duo that make up the chart-topping group, recently paid a visit to SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash, where they shared a cringe-inducing story about their meeting with the songstress.



"We met Mariah Carey this one time...I remember seeing her and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, 'Fantasy' and 'Honey,'" Pall said. "And she was like, 'Dude, I love you guys.' And we were like, 'Wow, you know who we are?'"



Unfortunately she did not.



"She was like, 'One Direction, right?'" Pall shared.



However, when the 48-year-old singer discovered the clip online, she handled it perfectly.



"@TheChainsmokers of course I know you!! I love your song ‘That's What Makes You Beautiful'!" she jokingly wrote alongside a retweet of the video, along with both a happy tears and a kissy face emoji.

.@TheChainsmokers of course I know you!! I love your song "that's what makes you beautiful"! 😂😘 https://t.co/CZsK0DzoYb — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 14, 2019

This hilarious moment comes just a month after Carey decided to offer her own incredible entry in the #10YearChallenge. Unlike most, who posted a photo of themselves 10 years ago alongside a current image, she simply posted two identical new photos of herself.



“I don’t get this 10-year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge,” she wrote, adding: “Picture taken at some point prior to today.”



The beloved songstress clearly knows how to used her social media savvy to her advantage!



