'The Circle' Star DeLeesa St. Agathe Welcomes Daughter Tori Sky With Husband Trevor
The Circle's DeLeesa St. Agathe and her husband, Trevor St. Agathe, are officially proud parents to another baby girl! The show's season two winner took to Instagram Monday to share that she had given birth to a baby girl that the couple named, Tori Sky.
"Welcome to the world Tori Sky....we needed you more than you’d ever know♥️," she wrote next a photo of a bundled up Tori before sharing a snap of herself sleeping next to the newborn.
Trevor posted a similar photo of Tori bundled up along with a photo of him spending some quality time with his baby girl.
"Welcome to the world Tori Sky....we needed you more than you’d ever know♥️," he captioned the post.
Earlier this month, ET talked to the couple, who are already parents to daughter, Toni, 1, about finding out DeLeesa was pregnant while she was on the show.
"I found out while I was in the apartment," DeLeesa revealed. "I was getting all the symptoms I was getting when I was pregnant with my daughter and I mentioned it to the producer, 'You know, I think I might be pregnant.'"
DeLeesa revealed that producers asked her to take a pregnancy test a few times while she was on the show to confirm the news.
What's more, is that Trevor had no clue his wife was pregnant while she was impersonating him on the reality TV series.
"I told him at the finale," DeLeesa revealed. "Major bombshell," Trevor added. "My mind was completely blown at the point," the now dad of two shared.
For more on the Netflix reality series, watch the video below.
