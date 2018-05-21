The 'Claws' Gals Slay in Badass Season 2 Trailer -- Plus, See the Sassy New Poster! (Exclusive)

Slay, girls, slay.

The return of TNT's Claws is less than three weeks away, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the official three-minute trailer for the crime dramedy's sophomore season. If the new footage is any indication of the fireworks that are about to ensue, the polished manicurists of Manatee County, Florida, are taking their shady side gig to a glorious new level.

"We've spent our whole lives being told we were nothing, and we would never be nothing," Desna (Niecy Nash) opens the slick trailer in dramatic voiceover. "I just want to live the dream, have a chain of nail salons, and take care of my brother and my girls."

With the Russian mob taking over the business, Desna and her crew will have some obstacles to get through. But like Desna rightfully declares, "They don't own us," she says. After all, "these are the baddest b*tches in Palmetto" -- and they're about to make their rivals pay.

The trailer also offers an extended glimpse at new addition Franka Potente as Russian gangster Zlata, who seems to take an immediate liking to Desna. "This is beginning of wonderful friendship," Zlata tells her in broken English before enveloping Desna in a big hug. Remember what they say: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

"We are going to take our rightful place in this world," Desna says at the end of the trailer. "World domination, baby. One manicure at a time." Bring on the madness.

Watch the exclusive season two trailer, which begins playing in theaters across the country later this week, below.

And, as a bonus, check out the stylish new poster featuring our favorite Palmetto ladies showing some major sass. Plus, we're totally in for the killer season two tagline: "Here to slay."

Carrie Preston, Karrueche Tran, Judy Reyes, Harold Perrineau, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin and Jason Antoon star in the South Florida-set hour-long comedic drama. Nash, Preston, Tran, Reyes and Lyon play five manicurists who enter the male-dominated world of organized crime when they begin laundering money for a pain clinic.

Claws premieres Sunday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

