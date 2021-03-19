'The Conners' Crew Member Dies After Medical Emergency on the Set

A crew member on The Conners has died, ET can confirm.

"With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today," read a statement from Werner Entertainment, which produces the ABC sitcom. The statement did not disclose the crew member's name. "As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process."

According to multiple reports, the "fatal medical event" occurred at the show's stages at CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles. TMZ reports that the crew member was on a catwalk when he suffered a medical emergency. Paramedics were called but they were unable to resuscitate the man and he died at the scene, according to the website.

The Conners is currently in its third season on ABC, and should be about done with production. It's not yet known if the sitcom will be renewed for a fourth season.

