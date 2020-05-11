The Today show has lost another beloved member of its team. On Monday, the staff announced that crew member Dave Anderkavich had passed away.

"We want to honor a beloved member of our Today family we lost over the weekend," co-anchor Hoda Kotb began.

Kotb revealed that "Big Dave" was a "vital" member of the crew in Studio 1A for more than 20 years.

"There was no moment that any of us worked in the studio that Big Dave didn't say, 'Hey, Al, hey, Craig, how you doing? How was your night?'" Kotb remembered, referencing co-hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Roker called Anderkavich "a gentle giant" and Guthrie added, "He was a caretaker. He always said, 'Watch your step,' and he always watched us. And we just send all of our love to his family, remember him fondly."

The team didn't clarify what led to Anderkavich's death. Back in March, their Today show colleague Larry Edgeworth died after testing positive for COVID-19.

For more on the loss of Edgeworth, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Savannah Guthrie Remembers NBC News Staffer Larry Edgeworth After Death This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

NBC News Staffer Larry Edgeworth Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

'Today' Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus as Al Roker and Craig Melvin Take Morning Off

Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Breaking Down in Tears on Air Over Drew Brees' Coronavirus Donation (Exclusive)

Related Gallery