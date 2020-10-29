The anticipation for season 4 of The Crown continues to build as the November premiere date nears. Ahead of its worldwide debut on Netflix, the award-winning historical drama released the full-length trailer for the 10 upcoming episodes, which sees Olivia Colman returning for her second season as Queen Elizabeth II alongside the eagerly awaited arrivals of series newcomers Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

As teased by the dramatic and tense extended look, season 4 will be all about the Queen’s relationship with these two women and how “change will break tradition.”

As ET previously reported, the new season will pick up a few years after the ending of 3, in 1979, and cover the events of the royal family until 1990. During this time, Thatcher becomes prime minister, marking the first time two women are leading the nation during some of its most trying times yet.

Netflix

“It was a commonly held piece of wisdom that the Queen and Thatcher didn’t get on,” creator Peter Morgan says of the two world leaders and why he was so excited to explore their relationship. “I think there was probably a lot of respect. But they also had many differences, it was really fun exploring their differences and their similarities. I also get a chance to explore them both as mothers. Writing Thatcher and the Queen as mothers was probably an angle that no one has explored before. It yielded one of my favorite episodes in the season.”

Meanwhile the members of the family become preoccupied with securing the line of succession and finding a bride for an unmarried, 30-year-old Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who still pines for royal outsider Camilla Shand (Emerald Fennell). That is, until Lady Diana Spencer finally casts a spell on the prince as well as the rest of the world.

Despite seemingly happy moments like a royal wedding and the birth of a whole new generation of family members during this time, the newest installment of The Crown will be the darkest and most dramatic yet, with the royal family facing unexpected challenges from every side. Not only do Diana and Thatcher upend the delicate balance of power inside Buckingham Palace, but the family must overcome some personal tragedies and face an ever-changing public opinion that questions the value of their presence and leadership.

In addition to Colman, Fennell and O’Connor, season 4 also marks the final performances by Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten. Meanwhile, Corrin and Anderson will just make the one-season appearance, with a notable time jump made every two seasons meaning that an older cast will take over the lead roles.

The Crown season 4 premieres Sunday, Nov. 15. Seasons 1-3 are now streaming.

