'The Crown' Season 4: Trailer, New Cast Members and Timeline

The highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown, which marks Olivia Colman’s return as Queen Elizabeth II, premieres on Netflix in November. The historical drama about the royal family jumps forward in time to a period when two women -- Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) -- had the most impact on the monarchy. From the trailer to the new cast members, here’s everything ET knows about the upcoming season.

Trailer and Premiere Date

Despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing film and TV production around the world to shut down, The Crown was able to finish shooting season 4 early. Now, the new installment of the Emmy-winning drama is set to debut globally on Nov. 15, 2020, one year after season 3 premiered Nov. 17, 2019.

Ahead of its debut, Netflix debuted a teaser and premiere date video, giving the first official look at Anderson and Corrin in their coveted new roles.

Timeline

Season 3 covered the royals’ life and key events between 1964 and 1977, beginning with Prime Minister Harold Wilson's election and ending with the Queen’s Silver Jubilee. Season 4 jumps ahead two years, kicking off in 1979 and drawing to a close in 1990.

During this time, the romantic life of Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) comes under more scrutiny as the family finds themselves concerned over the line of succession. This eventually leads Charles to a whirlwind romance with Lady Diana Spencer, who captures the world’s attention. Meanwhile, Thatcher is elected as prime minister, marking the first time two women are leading the nation while also sparking a tense relationship between the Commonwealth and the monarchy.

Cast Members

Per series tradition, The Crown recasts all the lead roles every two seasons. Season 4 marks the final performances by Colman as the Queen, O’Connor as Prince Charles as well as Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother, Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten and Emerald Fennell as royal outsider Camilla Shand.

“Being able to play a character for a period and then pass on the baton feels so lovely,” O’Connor previously told ET about his limited time as Charles, adding that whoever succeeds him “will be very fortunate because it’s a gift of a part. He’s such a troubled and complicated character.”

In addition to Corrin, whose role as Diana has also been recast for seasons 5 and 6, and Anderson, season 4 will feature at least one new face. Thomas Byrne will appear as Prince Andrew, Elizabeth and Philip's third eldest child. Check out all three series newcomers below:

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

Prior to playing Diana, Corrin appeared in the EPIX Batman spinoff series Pennyworth.

SplashNews.com / Getty Images

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

After acclaimed roles on The Fall and Sex Education, the actress will appear in her third Netflix original series.

Getty Images

Thomas Byrne as Prince Andrew

The newcomer, who has had bit roles as a child actor, will portray the prince in his 20s.

SplashNews.com / PA Images via Getty Images

The Crown season 4 premieres Nov. 15, 2020. Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.

