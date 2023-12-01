The epic saga of relationship dramas, historical scandals and royal traditions brought to life by Netflix's prestige serialized drama The Crown is soon coming to an end.

On Friday, the streaming platform released the first full trailer for the second part of the sixth and final season, which revealed the deep inner turmoil and psychological conflicts that threaten to tear the royal family apart.

As made clear from the opening shot of Queen Elizabeth II and her relatives posing for a group photo -- and a young, disenchanted Prince William (Ed McVey) having to be reminded to smile and put on a fake happy face -- this arc will be all about the English pressure of keeping calm and carrying on.

Netflix

As Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) tearfully contemplates the life and woman she put aside decades ago to serve her country, it's clear that the royal family's move into the modern age and struggle against the tides of change will shape or break the people who are obligated to be in that world.

The tensions between Prince Charles (Dominic West) and his sons -- William and Prince Harry (Luther Ford) -- take center stage as well, and it's clear that years of repressed generational trauma will continue their troubling cycle.

When told his boys will need him in the years to come more than ever before, a dubious Charles explains, "I'm afraid we don't do fathers and sons very well in this family."

Meanwhile, we also get a look at William's early romance with Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy).

Netflix

The trailer's most powerful thematic moments come after Queen Elizabeth is informed of a polling showing the British public's growing resentment of the monarchy, with Her Highness expressing an interest in understanding why the people of her country feel this way.

"The Crown doesn't ask existential questions of itself," one of Queen Elizabeth's advisors states.

"Perhaps it should," she replies, cementing the idea of self-reflection and a battle against rooted traditions that has underpinned the series from the start.

Season 6, part 2 of The Crown debuts Dec. 14 on Netflix.

