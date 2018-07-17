'The Dark Knight' Returning to IMAX Theaters to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary

It's been 10 years to the day since The Dark Knight first hit theaters and the world got to see Heath Ledger's Oscar-winning performance as the iconic, psychotic Joker.

In celebration of the indelible mark The Dark Knight left on the realm of superhero movies and the Batman legacy, fans will get a chance to watch director Christopher Nolan's acclaimed crime thriller on the big screen once again.

Warner Bros. is commemorating the anniversary with a one-week engagement at four select IMAX locations across the country, so moviegoers nationwide can see Christian Bale's caped crusader face off against Ledger's Clown Prince of Crime on a huge scale.

The film, which Nolan filmed with IMAX cameras for some of the more spectacular scenes, was the first big-budget blockbuster to use IMAX's 70mm film to capture the scope of the film's groundbreaking stunts and incredible action sequences.

The Dark Knight -- which took home two Oscars and was nominated for another six -- will screen once a day for a week in four locations across the country, including the AMC Universal Citywalk in Los Angeles, the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, the AMC Metreon in San Francisco, and Ontario Place Cinesphere in Toronto.

Ledger's unparalleled performance in The Dark Knight has received universal acclaim. It ended up being one of the last roles of his career before his untimely death in January 2008, nearly seven months before the movie was originally released, and became one of his most respected.

Check out the video below for a look at ET's definitive ranking of all of the actors who have portrayed the sinister Joker, and why Ledger easily leads the pack.

