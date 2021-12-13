'The Dr. Oz Show' Is Ending, Will Be Replaced By Daughter Daphne Oz's 'The Good Dish'
Dr. Oz Announces He's Running for Senate in Pennsylvania
BTS Calls Performing for The Army In-Person Again a ‘Dream' (Exc…
Michael B. Jordan on Being Directed By Denzel Washington in 'A J…
'90 Day Fiancé': Jesse and Jeniffer Meet for the First Time in P…
Erin Cahill Recruits Wes Brown for a Holiday Scavenger Hunt in H…
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …
'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…
Paul Rudd Reacts to Working With OG Bill Murray in ‘Ghostbusters…
Salma Hayek on Acting With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ (Exclus…
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…
'Diana, The Musical' Cast on Which Royals They Think Will Watch …
New Music Friday: The Album That'll Be Your New Life Soundtrack
Princess Charlene of Monaco Steps Down From Royal Duties to Seek…
Watch Taylor Swift Cringe Over ‘Drunk Taylor’ on TikTok
The Dr. Oz Show - - hosted by Mehmet Oz - - is coming to an end. After 13 seasons, the syndicated talk show will wrap on Jan. 14 as the host runs for the Pennsylvania senate.
The talk show will be replaced by an hour-long version of the long-time segment, The Good Dish, hosted by his daughter, Daphne Oz. Hosting the cooking show alongside Daphne is Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa. The series will premiere on Jan. 17, across all major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas.
“Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years,” Zack Hernandez, senior vice president and general sales manager of U.S. Syndication Sales for Sony Pictures Television, told Variety. “We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country.”
The Good Dish news comes less than a month after Dr. Oz announced that he will be running for senate. The 61-year-old TV personality made the announcement in an op-ed titled, "Why I'm Running to be a Senator From Pennsylvania," published by the Washington Examiner.
"We have not managed our crises as effectively as past generations. During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions. That’s why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal," he wrote in part.
The Dr. Oz Show premiered in 2009. During its run, the talk show has won 10 Daytime Emmys.
RELATED CONTENT:
Daphne Oz Opens Up About Her Post-Baby Bod: 'Still Looking Three Months Pregnant'
Daphne Oz Wonderfully Responds to Internet Trolls Criticizing Her Bikini Body: 'I Am Not Perfect'
Related Gallery