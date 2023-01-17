'The Drew Barrymore Show' Renewed Through 2023-24 Season

Drew Barrymore is loving daytime life -- and she isn't going anywhere!

CBS announced on Tuesday that The Drew Barrymore Show -- TV's fastest-growing daytime series -- has been renewed through the 2023-2024 season on CBS Stations.

"This season, The Drew Barrymore Show debuted a new reimagined half-hour format, which has been an undeniable success," said Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, in a press release. "Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever. Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style. Nobody does it better. We’re thrilled to have her in the CBS family."

"It’s gratifying to see The Drew Barrymore Show continue to grow creatively and attract larger audiences,” added Wendy McMahon, President and Co-Head of CBS News and Stations. "The new format is working out great for stations, the show and CBS Media Ventures. It makes us very happy that our viewers will be able to continue to enjoy the humor, heart and humanity that Drew, Ross and their colleagues put into each and every episode."

The Drew Barrymore Show launched on Sept. 14, 2020. Currently in its third season, the show increased its total viewership by 70 percent last year, averaging 1.2 million viewers in 2022. At year's end, the daytime series was ranked No. 4 among the 11 syndicated talk shows on air.

The show has been nominated for nine Daytime Emmy Awards over the past years, winning Outstanding Costume Design/Styling and Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling at the 2022 Daytime Emmys.

ET spoke with Barrymore about the show back in October, where she raved about how fun it was to interview famous friends like George Clooney, who joined the show for a full hour and ended up giving Barrymore an impromptu therapy session!

"That was what was so amazing, was that George spent an hour and fifteen minutes here on the set. So we were able to just maximize the conversation," Drew tells ET’s Nischelle Turner about the special episode. "He was so gracious and giving of his time."

The Drew Barrymore Show airs daily on CBS Stations. Check here for local listings.

