Horror mastermind Mike Flanagan returns to Netflix next month with his latest spooky series, The Fall of the House of Usher.

The eight-episode series premieres on Oct. 12 and the streamer shared the first trailer on Tuesday, giving fans an early look at the twisted gothic drama.

Based loosely on the works of Edgar Allen Poe, who composed a short story of the same name, House of Usher reunites plenty of favorite actors from the Flana-verse -- The Haunting of Hill House/Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club and more -- to tell the grisly story of the Usher family's downfall.

The family is headed up by corrupt pharmaceutical CEO Roderick Usher (played by Bruce Greenwood in the present, and Zach Gilford in flashbacks), whose past comes calling when his children start dying in mysterious ways.

"Consequence" arrives in the form of Carla Gugino's Verna (notably, an anagram for Poe's infamous raven), who appears in foreboding fashion, promising not to stop until she's destroyed Roderick and his brood.

"Your family is a collection of stunted hearts, whose time has come," she warns. "The House of Usher, may it rest in peace."

Watch the full trailer below:

The series also stars Kate Siegel, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Mary McDonnell, Willa Fitzgerald, Carl Lumbly, Malcolm Goodwin, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Sauriyan Sapkota, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Henry Thomas and more.

The Fall of the House of Usher premieres Oct. 12 on Netflix. See more photos from the upcoming series below.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

RELATED CONTENT: