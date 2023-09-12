Five years after Mike Flanagan's breakout success with The Haunting of Hill House, the horror expert is back again with the trailer release for The Fall of the House of Usher.

The new show, scheduled to release on Netflix Oct. 12, is loosely based on the short story of the same name by Edgar Allen Poe. In Flanagan's adaptation, the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company is forced to face his past as his family endures brutal tragedy.

The Fall of the House of Usher is Flanagan's fifth series, and comes about a year after the release of his last show, The Midnight Club. Prior to that, the writer and director released Midnight Mass in 2021, Hill House in 2018, and its related follow up, The Haunting of Bly Manor, in 2020.

Though his most recent shows do not belong to the anthology collection, the The Fall of the House of Usher does continue Flanagan’s trend of repeating many of the actors he’s already worked with, making it a fresh horror series peppered with familiar haunting faces.

Get the who’s who on all of The Fall of the House of Usher’s returning names below.

Rahul Kohli

Kohli remains a Flanagan favorite, appearing as Napolean Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher.

He had a small role in Midnight Club, appearing in just one episode as Luke, an alternate-universe version of main character Amesh during one of the Midnight Club storytelling hours.

In Midnight Mass, Kohli played the island’s new Muslim sheriff, who struggled to find his place in the town’s Catholic community. In The Haunting of Bly Manor, Kohli captivated audiences as Owen, the house’s cook with a supernatural love story.

Zach Gilford

Gilford will appear as Young Roderick Usher in Fall of the House of Usher.

In Midnight Club, the Friday Night Lights alum played the Brightcliffe nurse who handles all the teenagers' treatments, developing a special bond with Spence when his family rejects him because of his AIDS diagnosis.

In Midnight Mass, Gilford played Riley Flynn, the venture capitalist who returns home after spending four years in prison for killing a woman in a drunk driving accident. He continues to be haunted by images of the woman throughout the show.

Samantha Sloyan

Sloyan will appear as an Tamerlane Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher.

The actress played Shasta in Midnight Club, the nonconformist neighbor of Brightcliffe who runs her own naturopathic supplement company and develops a suspicious mentorship of Ilonka in the woods between the two properties.

Sloyan is a very familiar face for Flanagan fans -- she first appeared in The Haunting of Hill House as Leigh Crain, the wife of Steven, the eldest son who writes a book about the family’s experience. In Midnight Mass, Sloyan played Beverly, an overbearing member of the community’s church who was equal parts annoying and iconic.

Igby Rigney

Rigney starred in Midnight Club as Kevin, the old soul teen who sparks a connection with protagonist Ilonka. In the last episode, Kevin breaks up with his girlfriend shortly before kissing Ilonka after their final Midnight Club meeting in the library.

Fans first met Rigney in Midnight Mass, where he played Warren Flynn, the young teenage brother of Riley, a venture capitalist returning to his hometown after spending four years in prison.

Rigney will soon appear on screen again again as Toby in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Matt Biedel

Biedel is set to appear as William "Bill-T" Wilson in The Fall of the House of Usher, after appearing in Midnight Club as Tim, Ilonka’s stepfather who begrudgingly agrees with her wishes to move to Brightcliffe.

Fans first met Biedel in Midnight Mass, where he played Sturge, the rough-around-the-edges island handyman.

Kate Siegel

Siegel has been a part of Flanagan's universe since the beginning. (It may help that she's the writer-director's real-life wife!)

The actress played Theodora in Haunting of Hill House, and went on to appear as the Lady of the Lake in Haunting of Bly Manor and Erin Greene in Midnight Mass. She will play Camille L’Espanaye in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Henry Thomas

Thomas played a young Hugh Crain in Flanagan's Haunting of Hill House, and also appeared as Henry Wingrave in Haunting of Bly Manor, Ed Flynn in Midnight Mass and Freedom Jack in Midnight Club. He now plays Frederick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Annabeth Gish

Gish played Clara Dudley in Flanagan's Haunting of Hill House, and also appeared as Dr. Sarah Gunning in Midnight Mass. She plays Eliza in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Annarah Cymone

In Midnight Club, Cymone played Sandra, a devout Christian who butts head with her fellow patients -- especially AIDS patient Spence -- over her religious beliefs. Though stubborn at first, Sandra eventually learns to expand her respect and love for others without losing sight of her faith.

Cymone also worked with Flanagan in Midnight Mass, where she played Leeza Scarborough, the daughter of Crockett Island’s mayor who uses a wheelchair following a mysterious injury. She does not appear in House of Usher.

First-time returners

The Fall of the House of Usher marks several actors' first time returning to a Mike Flanagan set. T'Nia Miller, who first Miller wowed audiences with her performance as Hannah in Haunting of Bly Manor, is now back playing Victorine LaFourcade in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Midnight Club newcomer stars Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, and Sauriyan Sapkota -- who play hospice patients Anya, Natsuki, and Amesh in the 2022 show -- will all return in The Fall of the House of Usher as well. Codd plays Juno Usher, with Furukawa as Tina and Sapkota as Prospero Usher.

Lulu Wilson first appeared in Flanagan's world as young Shirley in Haunting of Hill House. She is back now with an unnamed role in The Fall of the House of Usher.

