The Fate of 'Vanderpump Rules' Revealed

Vanderpump Rules has been renewed for a 10th season! On Thursday, Bravo unveiled their upcoming programming slate, filled with greenlights, premieres and returning series -- and the Vanderpump Rules crew made the cut.

The show, which wrapped up its ninth season in January, had an uncertain fate, and with Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's split, as well as James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss calling off their engagement, the future of the series was called into question even more. But Bravo's announcement means there's plenty more drama, and drinks, to sling in season 10.

ET's Brice Sander spoke with Lisa Vanderpump in April about the long-running series and what fans could expect should the show return for season 10.

"We are 10 years in, but I think this show is always evolving. There is just so much content, because these relationships are so authentic," Vanderpump said.

The restaurateur also said at the time, that if the show were to get renewed, she wouldn't be opposed to welcoming back past cast members, some of whom left after stirring up controversies.

"I was very open about hating the whole cancel culture kind of sentiment, because they're young and they are silly, and they make mistakes," Vanderpump explained. "I think on the show we see a lot of that. It was the sign of the times. I understand why Bravo had to do that, to make a stand, but I always believe in people learning from [their mistakes,] getting second chances, and growing."

"There are a lot of mistakes we all make when we are younger, and we are not always held accountable," she continued. "... I would have slapped their wrists, smacked their bottoms, and said, 'OK, let's work through this and let's have a better understanding of empathy and really grow from this situation.'"

With Bravo's announcement Thursday, Vanderpump Rules joins other series like Project Runway, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Summer House, Winter House, Family Karma, Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean as well as The Real Housewives of Orange County, New Jersey, New York City, Potomac and Salt Lake City, which have also been renewed.

