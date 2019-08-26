Barry and Iris share a tender moment during tough times on The Flash.

ET exclusively debuts a never-before-seen moment from the season five episode, "Seeing Red," in which Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reeling over their daughter Nora's (Jessica Parker Kennedy) severe paralysis after she unsuccessfully encounters the villainous Cicada.

In the scene, Iris leaves a bedridden Nora at Team Flash headquarters after Nora sends her away. Barry rushes to Iris' side to check in on their daughter's well-being and his wife's.

"How is she doing?" Barry asks.

"The same. She just wanted to be alone," Iris says, dejectedly. "I don't know. I feel so hopeless, Barry. I don't have any answers and I'm just sitting here."

"No, you're not," Barry assures her, telling Iris that her presence at Nora's side is all she can do while Nora heals -- and making her feel "protected" and "safe." "That's what you're doing in there, doing what I couldn't: protecting our daughter."

Iris turns to look at Barry, whose brows are furrowed as he pensively peers through the window at Nora's hospital bed.

"Is everything okay?" Iris worriedly asks.

"Everything will be okay when we stop Cicada," Barry replies, before he shares his next move. "Right now what I need to do is gather up all the metahumans that are on his list."

Sounds like an easy enough plan, right? But on The Flash, things rarely are this simple, a point Iris wisely brings up.

"Go. I'll keep Nora safe," Iris tells Barry, giving him a nod. It's then Barry gives Iris a tender kiss on the lips as he goes off to attempt his mission amid difficult times for the West-Allen family. Watch ET's exclusive deleted scene above.

The deleted scene is featured on The Flash complete season five DVD and Blu-ray set, which also includes a blooper reel and additional featurettes. It hits shelves on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The Flash returns for season six on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

