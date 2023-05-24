After nine seasons on The CW, The Flash has officially ended its run.

The hit series based on the DC Comics of the same name came to an end on May 24. The network announced the final season in August 2022, with Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW Network saying in a statement, "The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud. The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive."

Executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace added; "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race."

Wallace thanked the show’s "amazing" stars, including Grant Gustin (Barry Allen), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen), Danielle Panabaker (Khione/Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost) and Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton/Virtue) and the show's crew members who "have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for The Flash's series finale.

The series finale, which marked part 4 of "A New World," saw the return of Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) as he presented the blue crystal and transformed into a suited-up Cobalt Blue to unite several of Barry’s former nemeses as the Negative Speed Force attempts to gain control of the timeline and destroy the Flash forever.

In an effort to stop the impending doom, The Flash and his team -- Khione, meta-empath Cecile, the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) -- team up against Eddie and his "legion" of superbaddies, Godspeed (Karan Oberoi), Savitar (Gustin), Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) and Zoom (Teddy Sears).

The two groups face off, with Team Flash emerging the victor as they defeat Barry’s biggest nemeses one by one -- with a surprise appearance from Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp). But as they’re about to defeat Eddie once and for all, the former Central City Police Department officer takes the speed from the beaten villains to reenergize himself.

Torn between his duty to stop the Negative Speed Force and his desire not to kill Eddie, Barry adheres to the advice of Khione who urges him to find a new balance between the two Speed Forces that doesn’t ultimately end in destruction or violence. Barry convinces Eddie that as the avatars of the speed forces, they are better aligned than rivals. He offers a truce: remain the avatar for the Negative Speed Force but don’t give into the darkness, preventing the seemingly neverending cycle of violence to end and create a better world. Eddie agrees, destroying the blue crystal possessing him.

With the Speed Force truce negotiated amends made with Eddie, Barry returns to the hospital where Iris gives birth to their daughter, Nora. New mom Iris is joined by her father Joe (Jesse L. Martin), who holds his granddaughter for the first time and sings an original lullaby as Iris looks back on her tumultuous love story with Barry through the years.

Meanwhile, Khione is visited by a Wells in the hospital who tells her that since her futy is over, it's time for her to “ascend” to become the natural "protector of all things," and release her human form. Her exit results in Caitlin's return, and the doctor reunites with her Star Labs family.

A week later, Team Flash reunites at Barry and Iris' loft to celebrate Baby Nora's birth, where Joe gives a special speech to his "special ladies" and finally proposes to Cecile.

The final scene shows Barry and Iris adjusting to their new lives as parents, as Barry begins telling the story of his life to a fussy Nora. Soothing his newborn daughter to sleep, he reveals that he has given some of his powers to other people, including Avery Ho, Max Mercury, and Jess Chambers, alluding to Barry passing on the power of superspeed to Avery Ho (played again by Season 8's Piper Curda), Max Mercury (Trevor Carroll) and Jess Chambers (Hana Destiny Huggins).

Together, he tells Nora, this expanded speedster family will create a world where "nothing has to be impossible."

And the series draws to a close as a spark of purple lightning crackles in Baby Nora's big brown eyes.

Fans are understandably emotional as they say goodbye to an era. See their reactions below...

really gonna miss seeing Grant Gustin as the Flash, truly the best live action Barry Allen #theflashpic.twitter.com/aVMl5MpDB8 — 𝓛𝓲𝔃 (@alwaysdislove) May 25, 2023

from being at his side when he got struck by lighting, all the way to him being by her side when she’s having their baby. NO ONE TOUCH ME #theflash#westallenpic.twitter.com/kaaqaNSmgO — ⊳T .｡❅*⋆ (@stcrwest) May 25, 2023

Reverse flash, zoom, savitar, AND Godspeed all in one room is just way too powerful 🙌🏽🔥👀 #TheFlash#TheFinalRunpic.twitter.com/uLEJWM7jUT — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) May 25, 2023

#theflash so funny and weird seeing Nora hold her self. pic.twitter.com/xdF3I6N8yn — Bryan (@realTheplanta) May 25, 2023

As The Flash and, by extension, the Arrowverse, prepares to bow out tonight, don't forget December 4, 2013: the day when a crime scene investigator named Barry Allen dropped by Starling City and helped birth a DC TV shared universe. #TheFlashpic.twitter.com/hKNCMZCMLI — Omari Daniels (@TheOtherBigO) May 24, 2023

This is it. The last we’ll ever see of them. There’s no next week, no next month, no next year. This is it. #TheFlash#WestAllenpic.twitter.com/LGozUIo4pF — Aaliyah 💔 (@lucky4life_) May 25, 2023

The Flash changed my life. Grant Gustin literally changed my life. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him or that wonderful show.



Today has been an emotional day, but I just wanted to acknowledge the impact that this legendary show made. #TheFlash



Thank you, Flash. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6vsy1VbYlN — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) May 25, 2023

#TheFlash has just aired it’s last episode. This is to Iris West who started the catalyst which we are currently experiencing to this day which is giving us representation in any and every role. Because of her we’ll have generations of kids who know they can be anything they want pic.twitter.com/sD6RHd9NYv — IRIS WEST SEND OFF ♤ (@haworthes) May 25, 2023

THE WESTALLEN MONTAGE OH IM GOING WAY WAY DOWN ARE YOU KIDDING #theflash#westallenpic.twitter.com/0fL7WOgLUt — َ iris come home (@ungodlywests) May 25, 2023

JESSE SINGING HOLDING NORA WHILE THEY PLAY A BARRY AND IRIS MONTAGE THEY WANT ME DEAD #theflash#westallenpic.twitter.com/5jeL32Jryo — c as in closed (@westspalace) May 25, 2023

the most beautiful scene on the entire show #theflashpic.twitter.com/RFuoOglBxL — mey | mourning westallen (@lcveiris) May 25, 2023

she's holding herself... they do not care about that timeline yo 😭😭😭😭 #theflashpic.twitter.com/qwy19in7Qz — q (@sxarlights) May 25, 2023

Always believe in the impossible 🙌 Thanks for watching #TheFlash. Stream free tomorrow only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/cjxbpngL2E — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) May 25, 2023

