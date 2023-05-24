'The Flash' Series Finale Recap: Grant Gustin's Barry Allen Takes His Final Run and Welcomes a New Future
After nine seasons on The CW, The Flash has officially ended its run.
The hit series based on the DC Comics of the same name came to an end on May 24. The network announced the final season in August 2022, with Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW Network saying in a statement, "The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud. The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive."
Executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace added; "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race."
Wallace thanked the show’s "amazing" stars, including Grant Gustin (Barry Allen), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen), Danielle Panabaker (Khione/Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost) and Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton/Virtue) and the show's crew members who "have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for The Flash's series finale.
The series finale, which marked part 4 of "A New World," saw the return of Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) as he presented the blue crystal and transformed into a suited-up Cobalt Blue to unite several of Barry’s former nemeses as the Negative Speed Force attempts to gain control of the timeline and destroy the Flash forever.
In an effort to stop the impending doom, The Flash and his team -- Khione, meta-empath Cecile, the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) -- team up against Eddie and his "legion" of superbaddies, Godspeed (Karan Oberoi), Savitar (Gustin), Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) and Zoom (Teddy Sears).
The two groups face off, with Team Flash emerging the victor as they defeat Barry’s biggest nemeses one by one -- with a surprise appearance from Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp). But as they’re about to defeat Eddie once and for all, the former Central City Police Department officer takes the speed from the beaten villains to reenergize himself.
Torn between his duty to stop the Negative Speed Force and his desire not to kill Eddie, Barry adheres to the advice of Khione who urges him to find a new balance between the two Speed Forces that doesn’t ultimately end in destruction or violence. Barry convinces Eddie that as the avatars of the speed forces, they are better aligned than rivals. He offers a truce: remain the avatar for the Negative Speed Force but don’t give into the darkness, preventing the seemingly neverending cycle of violence to end and create a better world. Eddie agrees, destroying the blue crystal possessing him.
With the Speed Force truce negotiated amends made with Eddie, Barry returns to the hospital where Iris gives birth to their daughter, Nora. New mom Iris is joined by her father Joe (Jesse L. Martin), who holds his granddaughter for the first time and sings an original lullaby as Iris looks back on her tumultuous love story with Barry through the years.
Meanwhile, Khione is visited by a Wells in the hospital who tells her that since her futy is over, it's time for her to “ascend” to become the natural "protector of all things," and release her human form. Her exit results in Caitlin's return, and the doctor reunites with her Star Labs family.
A week later, Team Flash reunites at Barry and Iris' loft to celebrate Baby Nora's birth, where Joe gives a special speech to his "special ladies" and finally proposes to Cecile.
The final scene shows Barry and Iris adjusting to their new lives as parents, as Barry begins telling the story of his life to a fussy Nora. Soothing his newborn daughter to sleep, he reveals that he has given some of his powers to other people, including Avery Ho, Max Mercury, and Jess Chambers, alluding to Barry passing on the power of superspeed to Avery Ho (played again by Season 8's Piper Curda), Max Mercury (Trevor Carroll) and Jess Chambers (Hana Destiny Huggins).
Together, he tells Nora, this expanded speedster family will create a world where "nothing has to be impossible."
And the series draws to a close as a spark of purple lightning crackles in Baby Nora's big brown eyes.
Fans are understandably emotional as they say goodbye to an era. See their reactions below...
