‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin and Wife LA Thoma Expecting First Baby

Congrats to Grant Gustin!

The Flash star is expecting his first baby with his wife, LA Thoma. Gustin announced the news Thursday on Instagram, with a photo of him and Thoma holding up an ultrasound picture, accompanied by their three dogs.

“Unbelievably excited. As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too,” Gustin wrote in the post.

Grant and Thoma announced their engagement back in 2017 and married in December of 2018.

A source confirmed to ET at the time that Gustin popped the question to Thoma while the couple was working out together on the beach near their home in Venice, when she turned around to find Gustin down on one knee with the ring in hand.

Much like his Flash character, Barry, Gustin will soon be joining the dad club. While the coronavirus slowed down production for The CW series, season 7 is in the works. Gustin spoke to ET back in May about what’s on his Flash dream list for upcoming seasons.

“I don’t think I'll ever need to do a full-blown musical again, but little things like the karaoke scene that we did [in season 1.].... Like stuff like that,” Gustin confessed. "It’d be fun, you know, to sing again within our world -- where it’s not like a dream world of musicals. But I would definitely be into singing again in the show if it was in that capacity.”

For now, we’ll have to do a bit of our own dreaming till the show returns on Feb. 23.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

