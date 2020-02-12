The Game Gets Face Tattoo in Honor of Kobe Bryant

The Game just got a bold new tattoo as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The 40-year-old rapper Instagrammed pictures of himself on Wednesday getting his new ink, which is the number 8 -- Bryant's original jersey number -- blended into the infinity symbol on top of his left eyebrow. The Game wore a Los Angeles Lakers jersey over a purple hoodie while getting the tattoo.

"♾ F O R E V E R," he captioned the pics.

The Game, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, has been mourning Bryant's death. Previously, he Instagrammed pictures of the two together.

"I'm heartbroken..... hurt," he wrote. "This is truly a sad day for Los Angeles, the game of basketball & the entire world. My heart is with Vanessa, those beautiful baby girls & the immediate family. Kobe, man..... thank you for everything over the years, especially the advice, short talks with my boys & all that you've contributed. I love you brother, you & GiGi rest well together #MambaMentalityForever 🐐."

The Game, of course, isn't the only celebrity who has gotten a tattoo in Bryant's honor. On Tuesday, 2 Chainz showed his new tattoos dedicated to Bryant -- the number 2 on his right leg and the number 4 on his left leg -- to represent Bryant's number 24 jersey number when he retired.

Bryant died on Jan. 26 along with eight other victims -- including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna -- after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Clearly, the NBA star meant a lot to so many. Earlier this month, Bryant's former Lakers teammate, Shaquille O'Neal's, 20-year-old son, Shareef, showed his new tattoos in honor of the NBA icon as well as Gianna. Current Lakers players LeBron James and Anthony Davis also got tattoos in honor of Bryant.

ET learned on Tuesday that a private funeral for Bryant and Gianna was held at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, on Friday, Feb. 7, two weeks after their deaths. In addition to the private funeral, a public memorial will be held for Bryant on Monday, Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the athlete played professional basketball with the Lakers for the entirety of his 20-year career.

Bryant's wife, Vanessa, confirmed the date and time of the upcoming public memorial via her Instagram. She shared that it will start at 10 a.m., posting artwork with purple and yellow butterflies.

