'The Game' Revival Announces Premiere Date, Coby Bell Returning

The Game revival has a premiere date.

The groundbreaking comedy series will return with new episodes starting Thursday, Nov. 11, Paramount+ announced Tuesday during the virtual summer Television Critics Association press tour. Additionally, former series regular and fan favorite Coby Bell, who played football player Jason Pitts in the original series, will return for a special appearance.

Two new additions will also be joining the revival: Tim Daly, who has been cast as self-made billionaire Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, and Toby Sandeman, who plays Garret Evans, the top football player in the league.

Original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez return as sports agent Tasha Mack and footballer Malik Wright, respectively. The duo relocate to Las Vegas from San Diego, with new players and familiar faces popping by. Former stars Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall will also make special appearances as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis, respectively.

Among the previously announced new cast members are Chicago Fire's Adriyan Rae, who will portray Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, alongside Tyler Perry’s The Oval actress Vaughn Hebron as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, and Sneaky Pete's Analisa Velez as Raquel Navarro, Brittany's best friend.

The revival, which features a 10-episode first season, aims "to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football." The new iteration will tackle racism, sexism, classism and other timely topics as the team "fights for fame, fortune, respect and love -- all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play 'the game.'"

All nine seasons of The Game, which originally aired on The CW from 2006 to 2009 before BET resurrected it from 2011 to 2015, are currently available on Paramount+.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

